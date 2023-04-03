WrestleMania 39 Spoilers: Likely Winner Between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Tonight Possibly Revealed

WWE WrestleMania Night 2 is officially underway. Although the match card is replete with big matches, The WWE Universe awaits the main event. So far, we have seen Brock Lesnar finish Omos and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazsler emerge victorious in the Women’s Showcase match. There are many more to come, but nothing is quite like the match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. A popular Reddit user predicted that the Tribal Chief would be the one to stand tall in the main event.

Cody Rhodes has proven he would stop at nothing to dethrone Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has been the top Champion for far too long. With the impending sale of the WWE, many believe Roman would make a better face of the product as Champion than the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns expected to win the WrestleMania 39 main event match

According to a Reddit User, Kermit 125, The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is going to WrestleMania 39 to emerge victorious yet again. Kermit 125 is known for accurate predictions and spoilers. The user simply left a comment stating-

“Spoiler: Acknowledge Him”.

We can expect a very physical match in the main event but, in the end, the Head of the Table may find a way to retain his Championship titles like he always does.

A loss at the Grandest Stage would not mean the end of the world for the Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare may still chase the Championship in the following Premium Live Event, Backlash in Puerto Rico.

WWE is in talks to be sold to UFC’s parent company

According to CNBC, Vince McMahon’s company is most likely going to be sold to UFC’s parent company, Endeavor. The report states that a deal from Endeavor would give WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 B. Interestingly, it is exactly the value that Vince McMahon was reportedly seeking.

Although it was previously reported that Endeavor was no longer in the running to bid for WWE due to its debts, it may strike a deal with WWE soon.

However, with other competent bidders in the market, nothing can be said for sure at this point. But, if WWE is sold to Endeavor, UFC, and WWE would be run by the same owner, Ari Emanuel. It’s worth noting that the deal would merge WWE and UFC as publicly traded companies.

