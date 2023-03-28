WWE Tease Major Heel Turn Just Before WrestleMania 39 on Monday Night RAW

WrestleMania is where moments are created, but who said they all have to be heartwarming moments? For every Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunion, there’s a Shinsuke Nakamura heel turn. Speaking of heel turns, a major one was teased on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW during a segment on the Miz TV.

It has been reported for several weeks now that Trish Stratus will turn on Becky Lynch eventually and set a program between them. They will reportedly face each other at SummerSlam. However, the first seed of their potential feud seems to have been planted tonight.

WWE tease major heel turn just before WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch, her tag team partner Lita and Trish Stratus sat down with The Miz on his Miz TV segment. The A-Lister asked the Hall of Famers how they felt playing second fiddle to the Man. While Lita answered the question, Trish decided to remain mum.

The Miz planting the seed for the future Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus feud. Notice how Lita says that she doesn’t feel like SHE is backup, but Trish says nothing. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/p8oLBRjcto — Andrew (@bigtimeEST) March 28, 2023

According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, the long-term plan out of the current storyline is for Trish Stratus to turn heel and face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam. — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) March 10, 2023

Dave Meltzer claimed to have heard the rumors as well on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but did not confirm if that was actually the path WWE are going down. Although, he did add that there were “twists and turns” coming in this storyline.

Lynch has been feuding with Bayley and The Damage CTRL for several months now. Lita was the first of the two Hall of Famers to come in and help even the odds a bit.

The rumors at the time suggested that Trish would follow suit soon and a 6-woman tag team match would take place at Elimination Chamber.

While nothing of the sort happened at Montreal, Trish did eventually make her WWE return and the 6-woman tag team match has been scheduled for a larger event.

It will be interesting to see if Trish turns heel at the event itself or afterward considering that if the reports are indeed true, the two will not face each other until August, which is still quite a while away.

Click here for more Wrestling News