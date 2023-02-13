WrestleMania 39 Spoilers: Which Match Will Main Event Night 1 of This Year’s Show of Shows?

The road to WrestleMania 39 officially began with the conclusion of WWE’s recent Royal Rumble PPV. As a matter of fact, this year’s “Grandest Stage of Them All” is less than 50 days away. Though as of now, only two matches have been made official by WWE. First, the Undisputed Title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. And second, Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Well, a recent report has revealed which match will main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Xero News recently made a Twitter post where it discussed WWE’s current plans for the first night of this year’s Showcase of Immortals. The report also shed light on the alternate ending planned for the night.

WWE considering Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39

Last year, the main event of Night 1 saw “Stone Cold” Steve Austin making his in-ring return after almost two decades. In fact, he delivered an entertainer, facing Kevin Owens in a no-holds-barred match.

However, this year, WWE plans to feature a world title match in the main event of night 1 of WrestleMania 39. According to Xero News, it will be Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s title.

According to the report, WWE also has an additional plan in mind for the main event of Night 1. It will see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn wrestling The Usos in a tag team match. Though, as of now, it’s undecided which match will eventually main event the night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

I’m told Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship is planned for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. As of now, it’s currently undecided whether that will main event the evening or if Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos will. — Xero News (@NewsXero) February 12, 2023

The headliner of Night 2 will see Roman Reigns defending his crown against The American Nightmare

The Tribal Chief, currently holding the world title of both brands, has been undefeated for the last two WrestleMania. Even icons like Edge and Brock Lesnar have failed to get a three-count on Roman Reigns. Moreover, his current title reign is going to cross 900 days soon.

However, this year, Roman will be challenged by none other than “The American Nightmare”. Entering the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match at #30, Cody Rhodes ensured his ticket to the Grandest Stage of Them All. Although the match is official for WrestleMania 39, it could change later this week. At Elimination Chamber this Saturday, The Tribal Chief will put his title on the line against Sami Zayn.

Who knows, we could get a new winner which will totally change the main event of WrestleMania 39 night 2. Though the chances of that happening seem very less.

