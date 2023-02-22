WWE CEO Nick Khan Believes WWE Sale Should Not Take Longer Than Three Months

Back in July 2022, Vince McMahon shocked the world when he announced his retirement amidst sexual assault allegations. Little did the world know, he was at home plotting his return. The WWE mogul made his unpredictable return in the first week of 2023. He used his controlling stockholder power to elect himself back as the Executive Chairman of the Board. But most importantly, Vince McMahon’s return to his company was to pursue its sale.

The wrestling world has been buzzing since news about WWE’s potential sale saw the light of day. Today, there are a handful of bidders in the market who want to purchase the billion-dollar company. One of the biggest candidates who are more likely to close the deal is Said Arabia. But when will the sale initiate? WWE CEO Nick Khan says the day is not very far.

Nick Khan says WWE would be sold within three months

In an interview with CNBC, WWE CEO Nick Khan weighed in on WWE’s potential sale. According to him, the sale process should take no more than three months. It was previously reported that Vince McMahon’s asking price is exorbitant.

McMahon reportedly wants $9 billion for WWE, while the market worth of the company is estimated to be around $6.5 billion. Nevertheless, there are multiple candidates in the running to buy the company.

A sale is likely to happen sooner than later, as WWE CEO Nick Khan recently stated that the process should take no more than three months. McMahon is reportedly asking $9 billion for his company. — Xero News (@NewsXero) February 21, 2023

Some notable candidates that are interested in purchasing the company are Saudi Arabia, Netflix, Disney, ESPN, and Comcast. But, during the interview, Nick Khan claimed that Comcast is no longer in the running to make the purchase. Khan also added that after the right deal is made, Vince McMahon will ride off into the sunset.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly willing to shell out the money

On an edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Saudi Arabia will reportedly be likelier to buy WWE despite Vince McMahon’s high asking price. According to Meltzer, Saudi Arabia has an ulterior motive behind their purchase. The nation has a marred reputation due to the violation of its human rights.

VIDEO: Dave Meltzer, Garrett Gonzales discuss the latest in WWE sale news https://t.co/RmsTbtxErC pic.twitter.com/eAatkEVlJJ — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) February 18, 2023

Making the purchase would improve their public image. Considering how Saudi Arabia funded LIV Golf and invested in soccer, Meltzer also called their attempt to purchase WWE “sports washing”.

