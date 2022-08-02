Wrestling

WWE executive Paul Heyman was originally booked to manage a late wrestler before Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman was booked to manage Chris Benoit
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
Spoiler! How Ferrari boss ruined Michael Schumacher’s retirement announcement
Next Article
Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million fortune and legendary NBA career can’t make Charles Barkley call him ‘Superman’
WWE Latest News
The Undertaker nervous during his Hall of Fame speech
“It was a little nerve-racking”- The Undertaker explains how nervous he was during his Hall of Fame speech

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker explains how nerve-racking it was for him to deliver…