WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hails former student for winning her first championship in NXT

Former King of the Ring winner Booker T recently pinned his views on Roxanne Perez winning her first NXT title and Theory’s MITB win.

WWE NXT’s recent ‘The Great American Bash’ pay-per-view saw Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade beat Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne(Toxic Attraction) to win the NXT tag team titles. This is the first instance Perez has won a championship in WWE. Following her first title win, the new NXT women’s tag team champion received compliments from her former mentor and trainer, Booker T.

During her early days before joining the company, Roxanne Perez used to train under the WWE veteran in his promotion Reality of Wrestling. Perez made an outstanding NXT debut when she defeated Sloane Jacobs earlier this year.

Booker T took to Twitter to hail Roxanne Perez for her first-ever championship win in WWE

Just like every teacher feels after the success of pupils, WWE legend Booker T also could not resist. The former King of the Ring winner took to the microblogging site to express his feelings after seeing Perez win her first big match in WWE. Booker T took to Twitter and summed up his happiness in just one word, ‘Proud.’

Although Perez has not replied to the tweet, the new NXT women’s tag team champ must be gratified after seeing her mentor appreciating and celebrating her accomplishment.

Within two months with WWE, Perez has managed to win a championship. The new member of the NXT roster had a dream debut and after that, she defeated the one-half of Toxic Attraction, Jacy Jayne. However, the biggest moment for Perez in WWE so far is surely her recent championship win.

The Former WCW Champion also voices his opinion on Theory’s recent Money In The Bank win

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T also opened up on WWE deciding to hand Theory the MITB briefcase. The Hall of Fame feels Mr. McMahon’s protege has a bright future in WWE.

Moreover, Booker noted that if WWE books Theory in a fitting way, he might even be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief. The Hall of Famer believes the 24-year-old star will become a world champion in WWE. He said:

“It’s not losing, but it’s how you lose. He could beat Roman [Reigns], he could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right…”

Nevertheless, what happens next with both, Roxanne Perez and Theory, is all up to the WWE and most importantly Vince McMahon. But, it’s good to see legends like Booker T appreciating young talent and even hooting for their success in the company.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.