Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hails former student for winning her first championship in NXT

Booker T talks about Roxanne Perez
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"It’s really not illegal" - Chris Jericho breaks silence about the allegations faced by Vince McMahon
Next Article
Shai Hope century list: Shai Hope list of centuries in ODI
WWE Latest News
Eric Bischoff talks about Shawn Michaels
“That was just him being a d**k” – WWE Hall of Famer bashes Shawn Michales for his in-ring conduct against Hulk Hogan

Former General Manager of Raw Eric Bischoff recently slammed Shawn Michaels for something he did…