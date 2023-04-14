WWE Hall of Famer Says He Would Turn Cody Rhodes Heel After He Becomes WWE Champion

Let’s face it, Cody Rhodes is the ultimate babyface in WWE right now, besides Sami Zayn. Most of Rhodes’ fans are from the younger demographic. The American Nightmare’s loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania was met with huge disappointment among his fans. WWE legend Kevin Nash thinks had Cody dethroned Roman Reigns at the grandest stage, he would turn him heel if he were in charge.

Although Cody Rhodes is a babyface, he is no stranger to being a heel in WWE. In fact, Rhodes was a heel for the most part of his career. Earlier in WWE, Rhodes was a part of the Legacy led by Randy Orton.

He later became “The Dashing” Cody Rhodes, who was also a heel character. During his final days in AEW, Rhodes was playing a heel, however, he was a fan-favorite. His popularity in AEW camouflaged his heel persona.

Kevin Nash says he would have Cody Rhodes turn heel if he becomes the WWE Champion

While speaking on the Kliq This podcast, The WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash, spoke volumes about Cody Rhodes’ loss to Roman Reigns. On being asked if he would turn the 37-year-old heel after he became the WWE Champion, Nash emphatically said yes. He related Cody Rhodes’ situation to Orndorff turning on Hogan. Paul Orndorff’s famous heel turn on Hulk Hogan caused a huge pop in 1986.

☝️day … All these cheers and handshakes will turn to boos and 👎 Cuz in pro wrestling, everyone will turn heel and babyface, it’s just part of the story. Can’t wait for the future when @CodyRhodes turns on the fans 😂 He’ll make one hell of a heel 💯#WWERaw #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Qf8AnlB0on — 🔺R I E S (@DemiGodAries777) April 11, 2023

“It was like when Orndorff was with Hogan. You could see that there was friction, and you knew that Orndorff was gonna turn on Hogan. It was just a matter of when. I think that’s what they’re gonna do with Cody. The money is always gonna be with the babyface chasing the belt.”

#wwe = this is going to happen & I think @CodyRhodes will either be heel or turn heel along the path but we have had some great champions in history and this feels like 1 of those historical landscapes Bret Hart / HBK Hulk Hogan / Andre Giant Macho Man / Ric Flair name a few pic.twitter.com/SXawZh7zIV — King Of Ink Land ® (@king_body_art) February 14, 2023

Kevin Nash believes Cody has headed the same route. According to him, the “money” is with the babyface “chasing the belt”, which Cody was after. If Cody becomes the WWE Champion and turns heel, he would garner a big reaction from the crowd, which is good for business, per Nash.

Kevin Nash believes WWE did the right thing by keeping Roman Reigns’ Championship reign intact

With each passing day, Roman Reigns is getting closer to achieving the milestone that no other modern-day wrestler has in this era.

Roman is just a couple of months away from hitting the 1000-day mark as the Universal Champion. It is conspicuous that WWE did not allow Cody Rhodes to finish the story because they wanted to protect Roman Reigns’ Universal Title reign.

Speaking further on his podcast, Nash stated that it makes sense that WWE did not break Roman’s legendary reign.

Watch 950 days of @WWERomanReigns’ dominance with every championship defense of his historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign ☝️ @HeymanHustle #WWEPlaylist ▶️ https://t.co/TkpensJlnF pic.twitter.com/1WLtLCGEE8 — Charlie Simpson (@simplycharles85) April 7, 2023

“When you have 950 days behind somebody, you’ve gotta get to 1,000. You have to. If you were in charge, if baseball was a work, you would definitely make sure somebody surpasses Bonds’ 73 home runs. You’d book that,” he said.

