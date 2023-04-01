WWE Is Yet to Reach an Agreement With Former WWE Champion Whose Contract Is Seemingly Going to Expire Soon

Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract is seemingly coming close to its expiry. But neither McIntyre nor WWE has come to a new agreement. When Drew McIntyre first made his debut in WWE, he was considered to be the “chosen one” by Vince McMahon. However, his first run with the promotion turned out to be lackluster. Things changed after the Scottish wrestler made his return to the main roster in 2018. His career took off as he beat top stars like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

The two-time WWE Champion is undoubtedly one of the most dominant superstars in WWE. But, since his contract with the Stamford-based promotion is nearing its end, WWE is at risk of losing one of its greatest talents.

It goes without saying that other promotions such as AEW and NJPW would bend over backward to sign the 37-year-old wrestler.

WWE may lose Drew McIntyre if they do not come to a new agreement with the star

PWInsider reported that Drew McIntyre is in the final year of his WWE contract. As it stands, it’s unknown when exactly it would lapse. The report also noted that neither side has come to a new agreement yet. In fact, they “aren’t even close” to signing a new deal. This means Drew McIntyre could potentially wrestle his last WrestleMania match in WWE if he jumps ship.

PWInsider is reporting that, per multiple sources, Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract is not up “imminently” but it’s in its final year, which means that this could be his final #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/uyTap5lB3p — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) April 1, 2023

McIntyre is gearing up to compete in a triple-threat match against Gunther(c) and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship. Even though McIntyre moved down to the mid-cards, he is still regarded as one of the best talents on the roster.

Interestingly, McIntyre’s rival is reportedly set to get a massive push going forward.

Drew McIntyre was the first-ever wrestler to kick out of Baron Corbin’s End of Days finisher at WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin have delivered classic matches together. Up until Baron Corbin met Drew McIntyre, his finisher claimed wins over almost the entire roster.

However, McIntyre shocked the world after he kicked out of the End of Days finisher at WrestleMania 38. McIntyre would then pick up the win after hitting Happy Corbin with a Claymore.

