WWE Legend Believes Chyna Intentionally Ruined the Big Finish to His Match to Get Back at Triple H

In 2000, Triple H and Chris Jericho were at the height of their careers battling for supremacy. During this time, Triple H and his partner from Degeneration X, Chyna, were a real-life couple who had just parted ways. The Game had moved on with his newfound love for Stephanie McMahon. However, Chyna probably still had a bone to pick with Triple H. So, she allegedly ruined the big finish of the match to get back at her ex-boyfriend.

In an edition of the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that he was suspicious of Chyna sabotaging his match with Triple H, her ex-boyfriend at the time.

During the PPV event of Fully Loaded in 2000, Y2J was set to face The Game in a last-man-standing match.

According to the ROH World Champion, the Spanish announce table was reserved for the finish of their match. However, Chyna didn’t think twice before she totaled the table in her match against Perry Saturn earlier that night.

Chris Jericho stated that there was a huge sign in Gorilla position that asked performers to stay away from the Spanish announce table. However, during her match with Perry Saturn, Chyna did not heed the instruction, something that Jericho feels she did intentionally.

“Guess what Chyna did not do? She did not stay away. They hit this table and collapsed it and something in my head makes me think she might have done that on purpose because it was her ex-boyfriend that was in the next match. Maybe, I don’t know.”

After they learned that the table was destroyed, the duo had to come up with a new finish within five minutes before their match started.

Jericho explained that the initial plan was a belly-to-back suplex through the Spanish announce table but then changed to a fall through the main announce table of Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler.

In the closing moments of the match after their fall through the main announce table, Triple picked up the win after he was able to answer the 10 counts and emerged the last man standing.

Did Chyna Leave WWE Because of Triple H?

Chyna departed from the company in 2001. The Ninth Wonder of the world had a fairly successful run as a member of DX and then even went ahead to have a solo career. While many sources claim that Chyna departed from the company to follow other passions.

It is also not a little-known fact that her departure had something to do with her relationship with Triple H. In the past, Chyna claimed that the couple split because Triple H had been cheating on her with the “Billion Dollar Princess” Stephanie McMahon.

The 9th wonder of the world! Undefeated woman’s champion 🏆 many wrestlers struggle to make history, chyna was unstoppable. Making history left and right. She broke the mold. Don’t you think that’s worthy of solo hall of fame!? @wwe #chyna #wwehof #Letherin pic.twitter.com/Ft3d9b8HLf — Chyna (@ChynaJoanLaurer) November 8, 2022

Chyna initially claimed that her departure had no connection with Triple H dating Stephanie McMahon. She also said that her departure from the company was amicable. However, in an interview in 2015, Chyna stated that she had received a fax from the then-boss Mr. McMahon claiming that her services were no longer required.

This led to an unexpected termination of her employment with the company. Chyna tragically passed away in 2016 and was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2019 as a member of Degeneration X.

