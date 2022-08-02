WWE legend recalls when he and CM Punk nearly went to blows over a creative disagreement

WWE legend Road Dogg reacts to CM Punk’s controversial statements about The Rock and the time when Punk and Road Dogg nearly went to blows over a creative disagreement.

AEW icon CM Punk is well known for his controversial pipe bombs. Time after time, Punk has made statements in his promos that were always cut straight to the bone. One of the biggest reasons why Punk became popular and a fan favorite is because he was never afraid to say things on the mic that others wouldn’t. It’s hard to please everybody when you’re CM Punk.

WWE legend Road Dogg recently recalled his heated disagreements with the straight-edge superstar. On the latest edition of “Oh…You Didn’t Know”, Brian James was asked by co-host Ryan Katz about the time when Punk flaked The Rock for not being civil during Survivor Series 2011. Punk told “New York Daily News” that The Rock was too conceited to be locker room friendly.

“He’s not around. It doesn’t help morale when the guy goes right from his limo to the dressing room to the dressing room to the ring. He’s very bourgeois Hollywood.”

According to Road Dogg, Punk made that statement about The Great One’ because it was his character and he was only playing his role.

“I believe Punk was doing two things: going into business for himself in a good way,” Road Dogg stated, “Like starting conversation, and it was basically starting a conversation with the grassroots wrestling fan of this big Hollywood guy went away, now he’s coming back and they want me, the workhorse, to wrestle him.’ You know what I mean? It was the plumber vs. the movie star.

Road Dogg believes that Punk is contentious by nature and by making that statement about the Rock, he was only following the script. Even if it was off-script, Road Dogg appreciated Punk’s brutal honesty. Punk by nature is known for ruffling the feathers and he’s good at getting under anybody’s skin by what he says.

Road Dogg recalls the time when he and Punk almost went to blows backstage

Later during the show, Road Dogg was asked by a fan if he was ever yelled at by a wrestler while he worked a show. RD then revealed how he and Punk were on the verge of having an outbreak of fisticuffs. Royal Rumble in 2012 marked Road Dogg’s return to wrestling as a backstage producer. On a live TV event, Punk and he had a heated argument on something that ultimately landed them both in Vince’s office. Both men were made to reconcile and shake hands.

“He was the champion at the time and it was about how he was carrying himself as a champion, and I had a discussion with him that he obviously didn’t like being talked to that way, so the next time I saw him, it was not yelling in my face, but I was yelling in his face. I’ll put it at that. He was a lot more professional and calm than I was at the time.”

While Road Dogg confirmed that he and Punk never saw eye to eye, he also gave Punk credit for what he has accomplished in the wrestling business.