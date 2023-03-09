WWE Reportedly Intends To Give Kenny Omega The Same Treatment As Cody Rhodes Received

Cody Rhodes splitting from AEW for WWE was unequivocally the first nail in the coffin of Tony Khan’s promotion. In a bid to right the wrongs, the boss, Vince McMahon himself, flew down to meet Cody Rhodes and brought him back to the company he left on bad terms. Since his return at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has been a top star in WWE. Although The American Nightmare wrestled only three matches in 2022 due to a grave injury, he still kept his place as a main event talent of the company.

Much like Cody Rhodes, WWE is trying to lure another top AEW talent, Kenny Omega. It was reported some weeks ago that Omega’s contract with AEW is nearing its end.

However, additional time has reportedly been added to his deal to compensate for his absence due to an injury. A new report sheds light on how WWE is willing to offer Kenny Omega the same treatment as Cody Rhodes.

WWE intends to give Kenny Omega the same treatment as Cody Rhodes

Xero News reported that WWE is more interested in “luring” Kenny Omega to the promotion. The report also noted that the company is prepared to treat Omega the same way Cody Rhodes is being treated.

Kenny Omega is reportedly locked in with AEW until November 2023. After his contract is up, it will be up to him to decide if he’d like to jump ship or not. Unlike MJF, Omega has not insinuated that he wants to leave AEW for WWE.

The report read-

“WWE are prepared to treat Kenny Omega in a similar way to how Cody Rhodes is being treated and are open to giving him a fair opportunity at the WWE, as it stands, Kenny Omega has not given any indication he is prepared to leave AEW for the WWE.”

“I heard he’s (Cody Rhodes) on a flight to Saudi Arabia, if that makes him happy, that makes him happy. Again, the Bucks and I, we weren’t in this for the war. All the guys and gals in WWE doing their thing, always wishing for the best for those guys,” – Kenny Omega

Wrestling fans will have to wait with bated breath to find out Omega’s decision come November. It was also previously reported that the 39-year-old star wants to work alongside the Young Bucks, regardless of whichever promotion they go to.

Interestingly, Triple H once almost signed the Elite before AEW saw the light of day.

Triple wanted to sign The Elite before AEW was born

Before AEW was formed, Triple H had reportedly pitched a solid deal to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes. The group was later collectively known as the Elite. According to Dave Meltzer, Kenny Omega was offered a “fantastic offer”.

WWE seemingly offered the Bucks a three-year deal with the company. However, the disruptive birth of AEW prevented the athletes from signing up with the WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer, Triple H had envisioned an invasion angle involving the Elite. The angle was going to commence around the Royal Rumble and finish at WrestleMania 35.

There’s not much information about the angle but, had AEW not existed, The Elite would have been WWE superstars today. It makes sense why WWE has its doors open for The Elite.

