WWE Spoilers for Upcoming Monday Night Raw on John Cena, Becky Lynch, Logan Paul and More

Monday Night Raw on March 5th is going to be no ordinary show as it will feature the return of John Cena in his hometown, Boston, Massachusetts. The sixteen-time World Champion is going to make his first-ever appearance on WWE TV in 2023. The Cenation leader was last seen in the ring on the final edition of SmackDown in 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens and squared off against The Bloodline.

John Cena’s return ahead of WrestleMania 39 may be an attempt at adding depth to his rumored match with Austin Theory at the grandest stage.

The match between the reigning United States Champion and John Cena has been teased for months. Ever since WWE announced Cena’s return, Theory does not fail to make reference to it in backstage interviews week after week. That said, let’s find out what else Raw entails on March 5th.

A few Spoilers regarding Monday Night Raw on March 5th

According to Xero News, Monday Night Raw on March 5th would not just be a run-of-the-mill show. Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens are reportedly slated to open the show with a slobber knocker of a match. Furthermore, Trish Stratus and Lita are reportedly going to team up with Becky Lynch and lock horns with Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team action.

Logan Paul will finally come face-to-face with Seth Rollins for the first time since their clash at the Royal Rumble. The duo is scheduled to go head-to-head at WrestleMania 39. Considering Rollins’ strong dislike for Paul, it’s safe to bet that their confrontation will end in some sort of calamity.

Moving on, the report predicts that Bray Wyatt will finally act on what he’s been intending to do to Bobby Lashley. The Almighty may find himself on the receiving end of an ambush from Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. Bianca Belair will face Carmella. Carmella and Chelsea Green are rumored to team up going forward.

“Bray Wyatt keep my name out of your mouth or I will hurt you!” – Bobby Lashley 😤#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/NnWVpRrJnD — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 28, 2023

Finally, Finn Balor will take on Johnny Gargano in singles action and Austin Theory will do an angle with John Cena.

Austin Theory intends to give John Cena a “warm welcome” on Raw

Although Austin Theory is the reigning United States Champion, he has a massive chip on his shoulder. Ever since John Cena grabbed headlines due to his scheduled return on March 5th, Theory has been dealing with an identity crisis. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Theory talked about giving John Cena the respect he deserves.

“I want to show him all the respect that I can when I see him on Monday. I’ll be the one to bring that to him. It’s going to be a very warm (welcome).” Theory said.

