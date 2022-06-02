When Cody Rhodes found his legendary father Dusty Rhodes in one of his fans

At the WWE Live Event at Trenton, New Jersey Cody Rhodes found his legendary father Dusty Rhodes in one of his fans

Cody Rhodes, along with his father Dusty Rhodes and brother Dustin Rhodes are one of the popular father-son combinations of the company of WWE. Over the years many people have tried to imitate the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

Dusty is the father of the former EVP and the current wrestler of WWE, Cody Rhodes. The fans of WWE remember Dusty as a fun-loving good guy who battled The Million Dollar Man and “Macho King” Randy Savage alongside his valet Sapphire.

In the year 2013 WWE Battleground, Dusty Rhodes, along with his sons Cody and Dustin teamed up to encounter The Shield. Senior Rhodes along with Cody and Dustin successfully defended the Rhodes clan’s honour in a definitive moment of the Rhodes family legacy. The legendary wrestler died in the year 2015 at the age of 69 from the effects of kidney failure.

Since then the fans of Dusty and also the fans of his son Cody have tried to imitate the legend. Cody Rhodes has encountered many fans who have tried to imitate his father.

However, it was one particular fan who was able to grab the attention of The American Nightmare. At the WWE Live Event at Trenton, New Jersey one of the imitators of the legendary Dusty Rhodes caught the attention of the wrestler and the rest of the WWE Universe with his imitation.

The incident took place when the wrestler was addressing the WWE Universe in attendance. While addressing Cody found one of his fans imitating his father. Later, the wrestler handed off the microphone to let the man do an impersonation. The result of this was a heartwarming exchange between the two.

Cody Rhodes found s fan who looks and sounds just like his father Dusty Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/LfV0DmOq3V — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 8, 2022

Cody Rhodes is popular for his heartwarming gesture among the fans. This is not the first time that the wrestler has shown a warm gesture toward his admirers. A similar incident had taken place on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The American Nightmare was seen interacting with his young fan who had crossed the barricade to get clicked with his favourite wrestler.

The incident took place after the dark match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The young boy walked up to the former IC Champion, who was busy greeting the WWE Universe. Initially, he was asked to return to his set but the fan was successful in getting clicked with Cody.

