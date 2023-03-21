WWE Star Cleared for Return After Medical Issue and Could Be Brought Back on TV Soon

There’s been somewhat of a mystery surrounding the status of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. On the March 7th episode of NXT, she faced Meiko Satomura. Their match ended with the champion passing out and being taken to a medical facility. She has yet to make a television appearance since, leaving many to wonder if there really was an actual cause for concern.

These concerns were only magnified after Shawn Michaels announced that Perez could be forced to vacate the NXT Women’s championship heading into Stand and Deliver. He added that the PPV would see a ladder match to declare the new champion.

Qualifying matches to determine the contestants began last week. However, it seems that the match may not be necessary after all.

Roxanne Perez cleared for WWE return after medical issue and could be brought back on TV soon

Dave Melzter spoke about Roxanne Perez’s status on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio. He claimed that she was okay to be cleared and could be back on the show tonight itself. He didn’t explain how but speculated that WWE would bring back her in the mix.

Meltzer clarified that her issue was not an injury but a situation that could have kept her out, which is why the WWE played the angle that they did in order to have a backup in case she wasn’t available. However, whatever it was that was keeping her away is sorted now, and they’re going to start planning how to bring her back to the fold.

“Whatever the issue was, they got a good thing. It’s not an injury. It’s just a situation that could have kept her out, and that’s why they did the thing as kind of like a backup. From what I was told today, they’re gonna start working her back in,” Meltzer said.

