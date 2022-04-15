WWE superstar Brock Lesnar reacts on his current form and when will he retire form WWE on Pat McAfee Show

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar says he doesn’t care about being included in the WWE Hall of Fame. The wrestler said that he does not give a f**k.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most celebrated superstars in the arena of wrestling all around the world. The young wrestlers look up to him as an icon. A wrestler of such a stature thinks of leaving a great legacy behind. Any wrestler of the stature of Brock Lesnar would want himself to be inducted into the WWE’s Hall of Fame. But surprisingly Brock Lesnar does not care about any of these! In one of his interviews in the recent past, the wrestler said that he does not care about being included in the WWE Hall of Fame. The wrestler said that he does not give a f**k.

“I don’t care or give a s**t — I’m serious, don’t give a f**k. If I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not.” Brock Lesnar said. “I’ve done what I did. I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is. You know I’m a good person. I’m a good dad, like all that stuff,” the wrestler said on The Pat McAfee Show. “That’s what’s important to me. Mount Rushmore of Wrestling…there’s a lot of guys…this is a business about making money.”

The former WWE champion also said that he wants to wrestle as long as people want him to see. The wrestler further said that he is enjoying his current form and has learnt from his past mistakes.

"I feel fortunate that I'm still on top in the WWE & I feel like wrestling was what I was meant to do" ~@BrockLesnar#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/EBYMnZ2Kk6 — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 14, 2022

“I’m having a great time… I’m more relaxed. I have 20 years in, and I’m having fun and don’t give a s**t if I f**k up. I don’t have to do this. I’ve been wise. I’m doing it because I want to. I’m not gloating. I’ve just been good with my money. I was almost bankrupt (during) my first run. I’d just signed a big deal with Vince (McMahon).”

“A big deal, back 20 years ago. A lot of guaranteed money. Six months later I’m like, ‘Yeah, go screw yourself, Vince.’ He was a little chapped. I had to do that. He understood that. I had to leave and go out. If I didn’t leave. I wouldn’t have been in the UFC and all that stuff. I made my own and paved my road. Came back and established that this is what I want and this is how I’m going to do it. And, I’m very fortunate. I’m having a good time. And, I want to portray and show a different side,” the wrestler concluded.

