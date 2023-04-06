WWE’s YouTube Upload Of The Highlight Video Of The Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 Match Amassed Strong Dislikes From Fans

The outcome of the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2 has been met with a lot of criticism from the WWE Universe. WWE’s YouTube upload of the WrestleMania match amassed a huge number of dislikes. Although Cody Rhodes was considered to be the underdog, fans wanted to see him dethrone the Tribal Chief. Moreover, Cody Rhodes was hyped to the level that had the fans thinking they’d see a new World Champion at the end of the night. But, Roman Reigns, once again, found a way to perpetuate his lengthy reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

Make no mistake, Cody Rhodes delivered a stellar performance. But, the numbers game from The Bloodline eventually cost Rhodes the chance to realize the American Dream.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania, The American Nightmare expressed his desire to be the first “Rhodes” to ever hold the World Title. However, WWE Creative had other plans for Rhodes.

WWE’s official YouTube upload of the Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes WrestleMania match garnered a huge number of dislikes

Following the match, Cody Rhodes wasn’t the only one who was disappointed. The WWE Universe lashed out at Triple H’s booking. The WWE’s official YouTube upload of the highlights from the main event of Night 2 garnered around 33,000 dislikes in 8 hours since the show concluded.

Fans also took to Twitter to show their wrath over WWE robbing Cody Rhodes of his opportunity to finally be the World Champion.

WWE’s official YouTube upload of highlights from Reigns vs. Rhodes has 33,000 dislikes. 33,000 dislikes in 8 hours.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/X2r8MlkMkl — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) April 3, 2023

At this point, some fans even believe WWE is trying to bury Cody Rhodes. Well, not only is Rhodes the fan-favorite, but he is also the biggest babyface in the promotion.

By the looks of it, WWE will seemingly continue to have Rhodes chase the title. Ending Roman Reigns’ record-setting World Title reign is no low-hanging fruit. But Rhodes will fulfill his dreams eventually.

Cody Rhodes was ruthlessly attacked by Brock Lesnar on Raw after Mania

WWE Raw after Mania saw Cody Rhodes being brutalized at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Earlier during the show, Lesnar injected himself as Cody Rhodes’ tag team partner against Bloodline. Later, during the main event, Brock Lesnar sneak attacked The American Nightmare, rendering him lifeless in the ring.

There’s a high chance for Cody Rhodes to be written off WWE TV once again. This again is another fly in the ointment for Rhodes on his path to greatness. It remains to be seen how soon Cody Rhodes recovers and returns to feud with Brock Lesnar.

