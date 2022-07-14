“You can’t be friends in such situations” – Booker T on what will happen if there is a WWE-AEW crossover in future

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made a bold prediction regarding a crossover between WWE and AEW in the future.

World Wrestling Entertainment, popularly known as WWE, has been the top wrestling promotion for a long long time. In fact, the company has maintained its top spot for more than two decades. But, AEW has reached the level where fans are talking about its potential crossover with WWE. Recently, WWE legend Booker T also conversed about the crossover between WWE and AEW and predicted how that might go.

Despite promotions like NJPW, ROH, and Impact Wrestling operating alongside, WWE has run supreme spreading its branches across the globe. However, All Elite Wrestling(AEW), a promotion that just came in 2019, is now being considered no. 2 to WWE. On his The Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer candidly talked about the topic and gave his honest opinions on what might happen if WWE and AEW ever cross-promote in the future.

Booker T believes cross-promoting between WWE and AEW won’t work

While speaking on his show, Booker T was asked whether WWE will look for collaboration with AEW after Stephanie and Triple H get more control over the company. King Booker did answer the question, but he spoke for himself, not WWE. The former 6-time champion stated he isn’t in favor of a crossover. He believes unavoidable conflicts will take place if WWE and AEW cross-promote.

Moreover, Booker T argued rather than cross-promoting, WWE should try to eliminate any kind of competition, if possible. The former King of the Ring feels working alongside AEW won’t be good for business for WWE. Although it was all Booker T’s point of view, he did make a fair point. He said:

“I can’t speak for Stephanie [McMahon] or Triple H, and we can’t speculate. But I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t be thinking about cross-promoting or anything like that. I’d be thinking about one thing – putting these other guys out of business, if possible… We’re talking about doing stuff with AEW? That’s not going to work for me from a business perspective… It’s never going to work like that. Sooner or later, somebody’s going to get ticked off. You can’t be friends in such situations.”

AEW and NJPW gearing up for their first collaboration later this month

The speculation of WWE cross-promoting AEW is growing stronger and there is a reason for that. A couple of months back, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling(NJPW) announced their first-ever crossover pay-per-view that will take place on the 26th of June, this year. The AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door PPV is one of the biggest cross-promotional pro wrestling events in recent times and will take place in Chicago, IL. United Center.

The event itself is being promoted on a big scale where multiple superstars from both promotions are advertised to face each other.

Anyway, whether WWE ever decides to open their forbidden door for AEW or not, it’s yet unclear. However, if there is a WWE-AEW crossover in the future, the event will definitely be a pro wrestling fanfest.

