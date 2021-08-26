“You can’t sh*t on a huge portion of your fan base like that” – WWE Hall of Famer criticizes Becky Lynch squashing Bianca Belair at SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer criticizes Becky Lynch squashing Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. The Man beat the EST for the SmackDown Women’s Championship with just two moves.

Becky Lynch made her long awaited return at SummerSlam to huge cheers. However, by the end of the night there were mixed emotions about her comeback. The Man was not announced for the event and only made a surprise appearance after WWE confirmed that Sasha Banks was not present for her match against Bianca Belair.

Lynch challenged Belair to an impromptu match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. To everyone’s surprise, she then won the title from her after just two moves!

The match was criticized from all quarters and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman also pitched in with his opinion regarding the whole situation.

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman criticizes Becky Lynch squashing Bianca Belair at SummerSlam

The two time WWE Hall of Famer discussed Sasha Banks’ absence at SummerSlam and the whole situation that followed it on the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life.

“I understand the predicament. There’s just an old way of thinking that took over here, and I understand that, but it was the wrong thing to do. There’s an old saying, ‘If you’re going to have a replacement, the replacement needs to be of equal or greater value.’

“For instance, I was in a really top match on all the house shows vs. Razor after I turned heel. But then they said Scott failed a drug test that was six months old, and all of a sudden, Scott’s suspended. They didn’t announce that Scott wasn’t going to be at the shows, which is kind of like this situation.

“When they announced that he wasn’t going to be there, the people booed because they wanted to see him, but then the bagpipes played, and out comes Roddy [Piper], and the place went nuts. And we beat the sh*t out of each other. Anyway, we had great matches. The people were happy, and here’s the key part, though, we had a great match. You can’t do that… they did it, obviously. But I just don’t think they realize how bad it was. I know there’s probably no great choice, but that’s not the one to make.”

“Bianca is on her way to being a MEGA star, and a lot of people are really emotionally invested in her. You can’t do that to people in this day and age. You used to be able to do it. That’s why I was saying that was the old mentality, but everyone knows what’s going on. The fan base is incredibly educated, and WWE, I’ve heard them compare themselves to Marvel. Marvel, when it comes to fan service, they’re amazing. This ain’t it.

“You can’t sh*t on a huge portion of your fan base like that. I’m a huge Becky Lynch fan, really big. I was so happy with her run and when she got the bloody nose, cut the promo and all that sh*t, and I’m still a big fan. This did her no favors. It was just unbelievable. Bianca, she’s a thoroughbred. It’s just totally unbelievable that she would get beat that quick by anybody in that f*cking roster. MAYBE Nia [Jax].”

Becky Lynch is reportedly being placed as the top heel on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the WWE continue the feud between the two with Belair as the top face of the brand and make something out of it after the disastrous beginning.

