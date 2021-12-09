“This guy is not going to lose” – WWE reportedly want Top star to be their next Brock Lesnar

WWE reportedly want Top star to be their next Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is one of the most dominant wrestler in the history of WWE.

Very few wrestlers have received the push Brock Lesnar received when he joined the WWE main roster. He was made the WWE Champion at just 25 making him the youngest ever to win that title. The promotion went out of their way to establish him as a main eventer and gave him wins over Hulk Hogan, The Rock andThe Undertaker before he had even completed a year with them.

They have tried the formula over and over but have not been able to build the next Brock Lesnar, The Beast Incarnate feels like lighting in a bottle. However, it appears that the company finally has a successor and it is none other than his bitter rival Roman Reigns.

WWE reportedly want Top star Roman Reigns to be their next Brock Lesnar

According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men, WWE are currently building Roman as their next impregnable force. The idea is to establish him as a dominant heel in the same manner they did with Lesnar and keep him unbeaten until the WWE is finally ready for him to lose the title.

”Why would Roman lose? The whole story is that he is a monster. He is the Brock Lesnar now, he is undefeated. He has been the champion for over 400 days. This guy is not going to lose and he is going to continue winning until someone dethrones him. Maybe the guy who dethrones him is Drew McIntyre.”

Roman Reigns is yet to lose a singles match since retunring at SummerSlam back last year. He has overcome challenges from Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Brock Lesnar and many more since winning the Universal Championship.

He is inching closer to the longest Universal title which interestingly belongs to Lesnar with 504 days. The two are scheduled to face each other at WWE DAY 1 for the championship. DAY 1 is scheduled to take place on January 1, 2022, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be the company’s first PPV event to take place on New Year’s Day.

