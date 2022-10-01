“Your Receipt Is Coming”- WWE Superstar Randy Orton Recalls S***ting His Pants After Accidentally Hitting the Undertaker for Real During Their Match

Randy Orton recalls when he was apprehensive of an impending receipt from The Undertaker.

Contrary to the belief that pro wrestling is easy and safe because it is scripted, it is the most unforgiving business in reality. Wrestling involves the usage of foreign objects as a weapon. Sometimes even a tiny misstep can turn out to be disastrous.

WWE superstar Randy Orton once recalled on an episode of ‘WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer how he dreaded getting a receipt from The Undertaker.

There is an unofficial rule in wrestling that whenever your opponent is stiff with you or hits you for real in the ring, you get to return the favor with shots of your own. This is called a ‘receipt’ in wrestling.

In the episode, Orton looked back on when he had a match with The Undertaker on an edition of SmackDown in 2005 during their rivalry.

Randy Orton Recalls Accidentally Hitting the Undertaker for Real During Their Match

During the match, Taker was on his knees and Orton had a steel chair in hand. Orton swung the chair but he swung too hard and busted the Deadman open. This was not supposed to happen according to the script.

The Viper said, “In my year-long program with The Undertaker, I learned what a receipt was the hard way,” “There’s a trajectory when you swing a chair. He’s on his knees, I back up and start to swing… But I was off.

“When that chair came down, I caught him with the lip of the chair, ripping the skin off his forehead down to the bridge of his nose and he was covered in blood.

“That wasn’t supposed to happen. So I’m s***ting my pants. We get to the back and I’m saying ‘sorry, sorry!’

He looks at me and says: ‘don’t worry kid, your receipt is coming.

“So I’m like oh s***. That sucks.”

The Legend Killer was apprehensive of the impending receipt from The Phenom. The Undertaker bided his time and returned the favor during their Hell in a Cell match at Armageddon, the last PPV of that year.

At some point in the match, both men were outside the ring. Orton was leaning against the apron when he was caught by The Undertaker with a chair in his hand.

“I’m all f***ed up leaning against the apron. He looks at me and goes ‘that receipt is coming now” stated Orton.

Taker then delivered a hard shot of his own and called it even. Orton learned from this that in the ring, “your number one priority was to take care of your opponent”. The duo had one of the most remembered rivalries in the mid-2000s.

When is Randy Orton expected to return?

Randy Orton’s last appearance on WWE TV was in May on an edition of SmackDown when he and his tag team partner Matt Riddle face The Usos in a winner take all match. During the match, The RKBro were severely injured after suffering a beatdown courtesy of The Bloodline. Though Riddle made his return to action, his partner remains on the shelf.

Orton is suffering from a spinal injury and is being treated. PWInsider reported that Randy has an “extended time off to deal with his back issue”. WWE fans are eagerly waiting for The Apex Predator’s return, but it seems that Orton will remain missing in action for the rest of 2022.

