Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the women s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ronda Rousey was one of the first women to popularize combat sports. Naturally, her entry into the world of pro-wrestling was met with eagerness and excitement by the fans. She was seen as the female Kurt Angle, in that she had come in from another sport and taken to wrestling like a duck to water. However, in the years since, Rousey has seemingly failed to impress fans who have labeled her boring. She started the year strong, making her WWE return at the Royal Rumble and winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Very little has gone her way since, and it appears that this has affected her plans going forward.

Rousey unexpectedly dropped her SmackDown women’s championship to a returning Charlotte Flair. She has yet to appear on WWE television since. It has since emerged that the Baddest Woman on the planet was supposed to have the straps on her waist at least until the Royal Rumble.

Ronda Rousey was originally set to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble

According to a report from Fightful, Ronda Rousey was set to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez at the Royal Rumble. Rousey was presented with several creative options. However, after neither of them worked, the WWE decided to put the title on Charlotte Flair instead.

“The Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women’s Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December,” the report read.

“Those familiar with the situation claim that Rousey was presented with several creative options, but they didn’t work out. The decision was made to move the title match with Raquel up, and put the title on Charlotte.”

Will Ronda Rousey appear at the 2023 Royal Rumble?

As things stand, there are no reports regarding Ronda Rousey’s participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble. In fact, it is believed that she will entirely miss the event.

Most reports suggest that Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair will square up for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, while Rhea Ripley will go at each other for the RAW Women’s Championship.

If those are indeed the plans going forward, then it is hard to see what the WWE may have in store for the former UFC star.

Rousey may possibly go after the tag titles with Shayna and become a Triple Crown champion, although, as of now, there is no word on when fans will see her again.

