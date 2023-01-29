HomeSearch

“No Rock and No Sami” – WWE Universe Reacts to Cody Rhodes Winning 2023 Royal Rumble

|Published 29/01/2023

Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble

Jan 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the men s WWE Royal Rumble match at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The men’s Royal Rumble had a fairy-tale ending for the returning Cody Rhodes. After being MIA for almost 8 months, The American Nightmare recovered from his grave injury and put on a riveting performance. During the closing moments of the match, we were left with entrant number 1, Gunther, who lasted for around 1 hour and 11 minutes, and entrant number 30, Cody Rhodes. After a see-saw battle in the ring, Rhodes managed to eliminate the Ring General and pick up the win. Without a doubt, it was a spectacular night for Gunther as well. 

Although he did not get the win, he certainly proved to be tenacious in the Rumble. However, the men’s Royal Rumble 2023 was less than a barn burner due to the absence of The Rock and Sami Zayn in the Rumble. The Rock’s return to the Rumble was teased for months, but the fans were left disappointed. Similarly, Sami Zayn was also speculated to be in the Rumble. 

Fans react to men’s Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes’ fans will agree that this level of success for him in WWE has been long overdue. The former AEW star had a mediocre first run in WWE. Rhodes then went over to AEW and reinvented himself and returned as the American Nightmare. However, there is a mixed reaction on Twitter from the fans. Here’s how the WWE Universe reacted to the men’s Royal Rumble 2023.

 

 

Will Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39? 

It’s no secret that 2023 was heavily teased to be the year of Cody Rhodes. Traditionally, the winner of the Royal Rumble gets an opportunity to face the top Champion of either Raw or SmackDown.

Since Roman Reigns is the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Rhodes is very likely going to lock up with the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 unless WWE has him drop the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.

It was also previously reported that Roman Reigns will be forced to relinquish the WWE Championship. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the winner of the Royal Rumble 2023.

 

