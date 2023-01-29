“No Rock and No Sami” – WWE Universe Reacts to Cody Rhodes Winning 2023 Royal Rumble

Jan 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the men s WWE Royal Rumble match at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The men’s Royal Rumble had a fairy-tale ending for the returning Cody Rhodes. After being MIA for almost 8 months, The American Nightmare recovered from his grave injury and put on a riveting performance. During the closing moments of the match, we were left with entrant number 1, Gunther, who lasted for around 1 hour and 11 minutes, and entrant number 30, Cody Rhodes. After a see-saw battle in the ring, Rhodes managed to eliminate the Ring General and pick up the win. Without a doubt, it was a spectacular night for Gunther as well.

Although he did not get the win, he certainly proved to be tenacious in the Rumble. However, the men’s Royal Rumble 2023 was less than a barn burner due to the absence of The Rock and Sami Zayn in the Rumble. The Rock’s return to the Rumble was teased for months, but the fans were left disappointed. Similarly, Sami Zayn was also speculated to be in the Rumble.

Fans react to men’s Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes’ fans will agree that this level of success for him in WWE has been long overdue. The former AEW star had a mediocre first run in WWE. Rhodes then went over to AEW and reinvented himself and returned as the American Nightmare. However, there is a mixed reaction on Twitter from the fans. Here’s how the WWE Universe reacted to the men’s Royal Rumble 2023.

I just threw my glass table at my 65 inch TV, shattering both of them. This PPV has humiliated my entire family. My wife and kids are in tears as 40+ guests clear out of my house. Just threw my WWE fan shirt into the firepit. I can’t do this any longer. Goodbye WWE Universe. — SJordan (@ShiestyJordann) January 29, 2023

I thought they had 30 entry’s in the rumble match? Rey mysterio never entered the match?? — Eric (@Falk801) January 29, 2023

Vince definitely booked that shit. Zayn not even in the match? Lmao — Yojimbo (@bayleefmaster) January 29, 2023

Man where were the surprises — NYGFans10 (@NYGFans10) January 29, 2023

I ain’t gonna lie, I 100% agree with Cody winning. But as a whole, did anyone else feel that Rumble was… pic.twitter.com/iGt71pRjuu — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) January 29, 2023

Special shout out to Gunther He definitely was the Iron Man of the 2022 Royal Rumble pic.twitter.com/UaDKRCo3ni — bill (@billco1227) January 29, 2023

It would’ve been better if they didn’t announce that he was returning at the rumble weeks ago.‍♂️ — Ed, The Great One (@EdThegr8one) January 29, 2023

have the rock interfere tonight and cost roman the title, Owens vs Rhodes at Wrestlemania, with Rollins vs Rhodes at the go home PPV for the match on the line. then Roman faces the Rock at WM — long island.sports (@LI_Sports_IG) January 29, 2023

Most boring Rumble match in years, predictable and like 1 surprise entrant. A wasted spot with Rey too — Jamie Hudson (@Jamie_Hudson_) January 29, 2023

Guess The Rock won’t return lol — Alex (@GreatRajsel) January 29, 2023

Predictable result. The match itself was pretty mid. No real surprises to speak of. We got a commentator. Nowhere for the rest of the card to go but up. . . I hope. — Risteard (@IrrelevantOne78) January 29, 2023

So The Rock returning is kind of confirmed else this would have main evented. — Debayan Porel (@debu_2106) January 29, 2023

No Rock and no Sami entry was very surprising — (@papyfaye1) January 29, 2023

Sami was better option imo pic.twitter.com/ltrhD8ZjoX — Ethan G 8 (@888_ethan) January 29, 2023

never let triple h book another royal rumble pic.twitter.com/UxqO1yQ2ch — sad grizzlies fan (@tezfrm901) January 29, 2023

Will Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39?

It’s no secret that 2023 was heavily teased to be the year of Cody Rhodes. Traditionally, the winner of the Royal Rumble gets an opportunity to face the top Champion of either Raw or SmackDown.

Since Roman Reigns is the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Rhodes is very likely going to lock up with the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 unless WWE has him drop the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.

It was also previously reported that Roman Reigns will be forced to relinquish the WWE Championship. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the winner of the Royal Rumble 2023.

A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble. Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes, you EARNED it. pic.twitter.com/v4YBiLYE2M — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

