Royal Rumble 2023 Spoilers: New Details Regarding The Women’s Royal Rumble Match Revealed

In the last two weeks or so, there have been a lot of reports and rumors regarding this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match. While the RAW XXX episode missed big female names, it seems WWE is leaving no stone unturned for this Saturday. Last week, a list was leaked that revealed the 30 possible entrants and the winner of this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match. Although there was no official backing to that claim, it was widely received as a spoiler.

Now, Xero News has provided some latest insights into last week’s leaked list of possible candidates. The report discusses its credibility and at the same time, also provides some latest news on it.

The leaked list for this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match entrants is 75% accurate

The list that was leaked last week had some interesting names on it. It claimed Liv Morgan will be starting this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match. As to surprise entrants, Chelsea Green was placed at no. 2, Kairi Sane at no. 28, and Naomi at no. 30.

Moreover, Rhea Ripley, who is considered a top name to win this year, was no. 13 on the list. In fact, the leaked list also named her the winner on 28th January.

Taking to its Twitter handle, Xero News recently posted last week’s picture and discussed the credibility of the list. According to their report, the leaked list is 75% accurate in terms of names. However, Xero News further asserted that the sequence is incorrect.

Even if the list is 50% correct, fans would want to believe Naomi is finally making her return to the company. Moreover, names like Alba Fyre, Kaitlyn, Kairi Sane, and Chelsea Green are also worth noting. Though as of now, it seems WWE has kept a tight lid on what fans can expect in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are leading others as to who will emerge victorious later this week

Although rumors and reports never guarantee who will win, they do provide a hint as to who is getting consideration. This year, many sources believe either Becky Lynch or Rhea Ripley will win the women’s Royal Rumble match. In fact, according to a report, it could be both of them going over the rope and becoming joint winners.

Nevertheless, if it’s Becky, this will be her second Rumble win, and if it’s Ripley, this will be the first of her career. Both women have done a great job on RAW for the last six months, and a win seems well-earned. Though, who will emerge victorious over 29 other superstars, will be clear in less than 48 hours.

