Sami Zayn Talks the Possibility of Fans Turning On Cody Rhodes if He Doesn’t Win the Royal Rumble

This year’s Royal Rumble has kept fans on the edge in terms of who will be the winner of the men’s match. The Rock, who is rumored to return this Saturday, has been the top name on the list. However, Dave Meltzer asserts either Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn will win the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match. Recently, The Honorary Uce sat with Ariel Helwani where he discussed a hot topic.

Looking at the current scenario, if The Rock doesn’t appear, only Cody and Sami look like potential winners. Well, a day before the event, Sami Zayn came across a question that every superstar will be happy to hear. On the show, Helwani asked The Honorary Uce about the chances of fans turning on The American Nightmare if he doesn’t win the Royal Rumble.

Sami Zayn feels fans will buy if WWE books the Royal Rumble winner properly

Talking about fans turning on Cody, Sami noted that a lot of casual fans are going to tune in and will have no problem. He doesn’t think fans will revolt as they did when WWE pushed Batista instead of Daniel Bryan in 2014. The Honorary Uce appreciates fans wanting him to win, but doubts they will boo if it’s Cody Rhodes.

Moreover, Sami Zayn feels whoever wins the Royal Rumble, WWE needs to book him in the right way. If they don’t, there are chances that fans might show contempt against the winner. Though, he’s confident that the management he works with knows how to make the right call. He stated:

“If they don’t do it right, there is the possibility of contempt towards whoever that person is — whether it’s Cody [Rhodes], whether it’s anybody… If it’s not done right, it could kind of hurt that person.”

Sami Zayn also agreed the storyline makes sense if he wins the Royal Rumble. However, even the day before the event, he had no idea which direction WWE would go.

Sami Zayn addresses fans possibly turning on Cody Rhodes if he wins the Royal Rumble instead of Sami. – “Ariel Helwani Meets” Courtesy of @btsportwwe pic.twitter.com/6pu4lxKlDX — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 27, 2023

The Honorary Uce also discussed him winning the championship and being the face of the company

On the show, Sami Zayn also opened up about him being a champion and the face of WWE. The Honorary Uce asserted he could be a champion and do all the things others do. But at the same time, he noted there’s a difference between being a champion and being the face of the company.

Zayn further added that he is realistic when it comes to his physical appearance. He knows he is not like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, or Roman Reigns. The Bloodline member seemed aware of what WWE asks from someone who they want to project as their face.

Nevertheless, The Rock appears, Cody Rhodes wins, or it is Sami Zayn, who becomes the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner, all will be clear in less than 24 hours.

