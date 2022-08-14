“This might come back to bite me at some point” – Seth Rollins talks about The Shield’s reunion in WWE

Former Shield member Seth Rollins recently spoke on The Shield’s reunion in WWE and predicted when that could happen.

The Shield’s reunion is one of those moments that every WWE fan would be eager to see. The group is undoubted one of the best factions that WWE has ever produced. The trio of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns is appreciated not only for what they did as a group but also for how all three grew individually. But, since Dean Ambrose left WWE in 2019, there has always been a question about a possible reunion in the future.

Recently, The Visionary Seth Rollins sat with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy and talked about wearing the old Shield gear during his match against Roman Reigns earlier this year. The former Shield member was also asked whether fans could ever see The Shield’s reuniting in WWE.

Seth Rollins feels The Shield’s reunion won’t happen until their Hall of Fame induction

While addressing the question of a possible reunion, Seth felt that fans might never see The Shield members teaming up again. The Visionary feels that the reunion will not be what everyone might be anticipating. Moreover, Seth explained that they were dependent on each other during the early stage of their career.

Now that everybody is an established star, The Visionary was not very optimistic about The Shield’s reunion. The only time Seth Rollins sees himself reuniting with the band is during their Hall of fame induction. Seth stated:

“This might come back to bite me at some point, but I just don’t think you’re ever going to see the three of us team up ever again… We needed each other back then, and now none of us need the other one. We’re at a point where we’re all standalone stars on a different level… The next time you see us together, it’s going to be when we’re inducted into the Hall of Fame…”

Exclusive: Seth Rollins shares when he thinks The Shield will reunite in WWEhttps://t.co/UPXRQGPl9Y — Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) July 20, 2022

When The Hounds of Justice took charge of the WWE Universe

Shield made a solid debut on the main roster during the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose interrupted the main event allowing CM Punk to retain his WWE title against John Cena and Ryback. The trio went on to dominate the main roster until Seth betrayed the faction in June 2014.

Even after the breakup, all three members continued to rise through the ranks and became Grand Slam champions individually. The Hounds of Justice have delivered multiple memorable matches to solidify themselves as one of the best factions in WWE history. Let’s take a look at some of them:

While Roman and Seth are still on the top in WWE, Dean Ambrose left the company and signed with AEW. However, the former WWE star now goes by the name Jon Moxley and is currently the Interim AEW Champion.

Anyway, let’s see if The Shield reunites or does The Visionary turn out to be true in the end.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.