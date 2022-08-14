Wrestling

“This might come back to bite me at some point” – Seth Rollins talks about The Shield’s reunion in WWE

Seth Rollins talks about The Shield's reunion
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
$130 million worth Anthony Davis’ ‘romantic relationship’ with Brittney Griner surfaces amidst Russian crisis
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Seth Rollins talks about The Shield's reunion
“This might come back to bite me at some point” – Seth Rollins talks about The Shield’s reunion in WWE

Former Shield member Seth Rollins recently spoke on The Shield’s reunion in WWE and predicted…