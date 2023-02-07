Maxwell Jacob Friedman is at the moment considered to be the hottest star in AEW. There are a number of AEW fans who want nothing to do with WWE. However, a certain WWE event inspired their world champion to take up wrestling. So enamored was he by the talent on display that he decided he wanted to be just like the men he noticed taking part in what will go down as one of the most historic nights in WWE history. MJF was there live watching history unfold. What he took away that night is what he credits today for all the success he has had despite his young age.

MJF is viewed as a despicable heel and is compared to many of his ilk in wrestling history. Interestingly, he likes to maintain kayfabe and very rarely breaks it. This commitment to his character has helped him climb the ladder as quickly as he has, and he is arguably the biggest star in AEW at the moment.

AEW World Champion MJF reveals the WWE event that inspired him to become a “generational talent”

Back in 2002, the WWE introduced the Elimination Chamber for the first time. The steel structure debuted at Survivor Series 2002 and featured Triple H, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Rob Van Dam, Kane, and Chris Jericho. Emanating out of Madison Square Garden, the main event ended with Shawn Michaels beating his real friend for the World Heavyweight Championship.

MJF took to Twitter and revealed that he was there live watching the action unfold.

He Wrote:

“Madison Square garden. I was there live. I was 7. That was the night I decided I was going to become a world champion and a generational talent.”

Apart from the Elimination Chamber match, Survivor Series 2002 featured Brock Lesnar’s first loss in the WWE.

MJF in AEW

MJF was among the early AEW recruits. His first match with the promotion was in their debut PPV Double or Nothing. He was a participant in the pre-show casino battle royal was the final elimination. He eventually moved up the totem pole, challenging for the World Championship occasionally.

MJF won the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, to secure a world championship match for him. He was originally set to face CM Punk. However, injuries and controversies led to him having to relinquish the championship.

The vacant title was won by Jon Moxley, who then defended the championship against MJF at Full Gear and lost because of a betrayal from William Regal.

Apart from being the youngest world champion in AEW history, MJF has also won the AEW Dynamite Diamond for four consecutive years.

