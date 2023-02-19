“We Witnessed a Waste” – Fans Drag WWE for Going the Predictable Route With Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

While a lot of people wanted Sami Zayn to beat Roman Reigns in the main event of Elimination Chamber, not many were willing to bet money on it. Reigns’ legendary run with the title was obviously never going to end one pay per view before WrestleMania. However, the belief was that Zayn would remain involved in the main event storyline coming out of the show. The ending, however, suggests that Zayn’s story ends here. Instead, he will most likely get into a feud with the Usos alongside Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Championships.

A rivalry between the two teams would have been amazing news for the fans had it not come at the heels of what is currently the hottest storyline in all of wrestling. While Cody Rhodes may be the bigger star, Zayn’s feud with Reigns was much more personal, with several months of build behind it. Naturally, fans were disappointed with the outcome.

Fans drag WWE for going the predictable route with Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

Ah, yes, because nothing screams ‘main event’ like Cody Rhodes swooping in after a legendary match between Reigns and Zayn to claim the throne at WrestleMania. Who needs compelling storytelling and character development anyway? — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) February 19, 2023

Like why is it so hard to shock us?????? Why do you have to stick to the script? I’m glad these events aren’t $60 on a ppv anymore. You don’t have to just drop the title at major events. — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) February 19, 2023

Same shit… Chance to Shock the wrestling world… And go the exact McMahon route as always. — Treatz (@jaycall23) February 19, 2023

We witnessed a waste. How amazing would it have been if Jimmy & Solo came out to attack Sami. KO comes out to help and then Jay comes out and has to choose a side. Reigns pushes Jay to far and Jay sides with Sami & KO. Helping Sami win the belt. — King of Colorado (@TheColoradoKing) February 19, 2023

Sami is more over than Cody. Cody & Roman have 0 heat, there needs to be a triple threat, for both belts or Sami face Roman one night and Cody the first night. It’s Sami’s time… — RoofGod (@RoofGod1984) February 19, 2023

if this leads to a tag team match at Wrestlemania, FIRE THE WRITERS — KJ (@thegentleman4) February 19, 2023

