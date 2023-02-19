HomeSearch

“We Witnessed a Waste” – Fans Drag WWE for Going the Predictable Route With Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

Archungshang Thouman
|Published 19/02/2023

Sami Zayn Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns
Credits: WWE

While a lot of people wanted Sami Zayn to beat Roman Reigns in the main event of Elimination Chamber, not many were willing to bet money on it. Reigns’ legendary run with the title was obviously never going to end one pay per view before WrestleMania. However, the belief was that Zayn would remain involved in the main event storyline coming out of the show. The ending, however, suggests that Zayn’s story ends here. Instead, he will most likely get into a feud with the Usos alongside Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Championships.

A rivalry between the two teams would have been amazing news for the fans had it not come at the heels of what is currently the hottest storyline in all of wrestling. While Cody Rhodes may be the bigger star, Zayn’s feud with Reigns was much more personal, with several months of build behind it. Naturally, fans were disappointed with the outcome.

Fans drag WWE for going the predictable route with Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

