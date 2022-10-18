V1 Zellsis joins C9 alongside Yay

C9 gets two surprise roster additions as V1 Zellsis and yay join the team. Twitter exploded as C9 announced their final squad for VCT 2023.

C9 made many roster overhauls preparing for VCT 2023, as yay and Zellsis are two new acquisitions for the team. Fans went haywire in congratulating yay and Zellsis on their personal Twitter pages. C9 announced both of these acquisitions in a boxing-style video where they introduced all players one by one.

Let us break down the video and Zellsis’s role on C9.

Also Read: CS: GO BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2022 Europe schedule, teams invited, bracket, and where to watch

V1 Zellsis joins C9

The video first introduces Vanity, followed by Leaf and Xeppa. The camera pans to a hooded figure as they remove the hood revealing a former OpTic star yay. After yay’s reveal, Zellsis, in a nitpicky way, in traditional fashion, walks to the ring without a shirt on, revealing he is the fifth member of C9.

Zellsis will be an essential acquisition alongside yay since it allows C9 t up their attacking game a little more while solidifying their defense. Yay can hold tight angles, while Zellsis can search for kills if he plays as a duelist. He got a lot of success in LCQ 2022 for Sentinels such as Neon.

Zellsis could not realize his true potential in Sentinels since they only had a month to prepare, together with the acquisition of Shroud. This will be a new experience for Zellsis as he plays with yay for the first time. C9 is much more grounded and fundamental as a team which complements Zellsis’s unorthodox playstyle.

Although C9 is also known as a highly mechanical team with players carrying their teammates if they cannot teamplay properly, it will be interesting to see how the C9 team will deal with the star power of yay and Zellsis. C9 will be one of the best teams to root for in this VCT season.

There are still some players acting as unrestricted free agents; it will be interesting to see who acquires them.

Also Read: Sacy and Pancada join Sentinels roster for VCT 2023