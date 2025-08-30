“You Definitely Stepped on Peter’s Poop”: Ohio State Student Takes Home $250,000 From Pat McAfee’s First Kicking Challenge in 2025

While we still have to wait a few more days for the NFL season to kick off, the 2025 NCAA college football season is already into its first full slate of games this weekend. And with the return of college football comes the return of Pat McAfee and the ESPN College Gameday crew.

This group is headed by host Rece Davis alongside analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and McAfee. Legendary analyst Lee Corso was also in attendance for his final broadcast to cover Week 1 of this 2025 campaign. And of course, the crew, and McAfee in particular, got the season started with a bang.

Naturally, the gang is in Columbus to cover the defending-champion Ohio State Buckeyes as they take on the No. 1 team in the AP poll heading into the season, Texas. To get things rolling and loosen everyone up, McAfee got some fans involved and put a whole lot of money on the line … $250k, to be exact. All one Ohio State student had to do was nail a 33-yard kick.

“You only have one kick. I don’t care how loud they chant for a re-kick. You only have one kick, Logan,” McAfee yelled into the mic as the crowd roared, while Logan looked completely locked in.

“Good luck, sir. 33 yards. Kicking is easy, everybody says. Let’s find out… We’re in Ohio. This is a football state. You’ve gotta be tough,” McAfee continued.

Peter just took a dump 😂😂😂 LOGAN FOR $250,000 💰💰 WHAT A KICK #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/RcD8iESlKA pic.twitter.com/Ah2NewJb0D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 30, 2025

With all the commotion coming from the Texas fans on one side and the Buckeyes fans on the other, Herbstreit’s famous dog, Peter, who has attended many a Gameday broadcast in recent years, relieved himself on the kicking grounds prior to the kid’s boot.

To make things even tougher for the young Buckeye, who we learn is named Logan Pallo, Texas superfan and Hollywood actor Glenn Powell was putting doubts in his head about how Peter’s poop was “a bad omen.” Logan, however, was unfazed.

And he nailed it … with the celebrations getting so out of hand that the crew, especially Logan, ended up in some of Peter’s poop.

“Congratulations, I’ll tell you what. $250k Week 1 of the college football season. Thank you for showing up. I’m proud of ya… I don’t wanna be the bearer of bad news, but you definitely stepped in Peter’s poop during your celebration. But who cares!” McAfee said.

As McAfee went on to say, the kid can now afford to buy himself a brand new pair of any shoes he wants to replace the ones desecrated by Peter’s droppings.

Say what you will about Pat McAfee, but he knows how to get people hyped up. What a way to kick off the season in Columbus.