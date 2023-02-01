“You moved to Romania for Corruption”, Andrew Tate Trolled on Twitter for Complaining about Corrupt Romanian Government

Andrew Tate was trolled on Twitter for criticizing the Romanian Government even though he moved there in terms of their leniency.

The “Top G” has been in the limelight these past few weeks. However, the story about his recent tweet criticizing the Romanian government goes way back. He moved to Romania after claiming their government is much more lenient regarding criminal laws. Since he was put in jail, he released a tweet claiming that the Romanian Government is corrupt. This statement goes against what he said first, which made Twitter call out his earlier statement. Let us look at what Twitter’s reaction was.

Andrew Tate Trolled on Twitter for Criticizing the Romanian Government

Romania is a communist country. Zero evidence and zero proof only suspicions. They will lock you in jail, And try to find you guilty of things. They will then waste your life as they fail. Release you years later and not even apologize. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 29, 2023

This was the tweet that started the whole thing. We do not know how Andrew Tate gets tweets out while in jail, but we do not need to know. However, Twitter thinks the quick change of opinions is inexcusable; let us find out what they said about Top G.

You moved there so you could take advantage of the accessible corruption Now you’re moaning about the corruption?? Lmao 😂😂 — Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) January 29, 2023

Jay. D. Cartere called Tate out on his change of opinion, citing his previous statement about how he moved there because Romania’s laws were lenient towards corruption.

How are u tweeting non stop from jail? — Dr Keeneland Dan (@fatbaldguyracin) January 29, 2023

We had the same question as the tweet above, but we’ll never know.

Doesn’t seem like the smartest chess move to move there — Adam Newman (@Adam_Newman) January 29, 2023



Adam Newman called out his Chess background while highlighting it wasn’t the smartest move moving there. Well played, sir.



Ben Tobias improvised a Matrix Joke on Top G’s tweet. Since he talks about The Matrix a lot, this tweet was the perfect reply.

We do not know what will happen in the Andrew Tate case, but we will cover every little detail that we get to know about the current case. For more news about Andrew Tate, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

