“That’s pretty crazy”: xQc reacts to MrBeast’s “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time” video

MrBeast is the biggest individual creator on YouTube and makes amazing content on the Google-owned platform. In his recent video, Jimmy Donaldson helped 1000 people see for the first time. Twitch star, xQc was in awe of the YouTuber and reacted to his video as he watched it.

The Twitch star had the most genuine reaction to the video, applauding MrBeast’s endeavor.

xQc was left speechless after seeing MrBeast’s efforts to help blind people see

MrBeast uploaded a video on January 29, 2023, in which he explained how they helped 1000 people with curable blindness see for the first time. xQc visited MrBeast’s channel and saw the title of the video and his involuntary reaction was “wait how?”

The French-Canadian streamer played the video and when MrBeast was giving the introduction to his video. He helped one person see. xQc was immediately intrigued and started paying more attention to the video. He was trying to understand how MrBeast achieved this remarkable feat.

While MrBeast was talking to the surgeon about the whole procedure, the surgeon said that most people just need this simple ten-minute-long procedure.

MrBeast explained how the surgeon will help the 1000 people and said:

“If you’re wondering how the surgery allows people to see again. It’s because the lens in their eyes is so cloudy that they can’t see through it. So the surgeon uses a tiny vacuum to suck up the clouded lens and replace it with an artificial one. The surgery is that simple! They can see again.”

The streamer was taken aback. There are only certain times when xQc’s audience has seen him this speechless. The question he could ask was “wait… ten minutes?”

The video ended with 1000 people’s lives being changed forever. Some took home more than just vision, being able to provide for their families more and just being able to do more in life.

