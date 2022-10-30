YouTuber shows that Modern Warfare 2 is somewhat playable even without a graphics card

With Modern Warfare 2 completely accessible now, gamers on weaker hardware have access to the title. As a 2022 reimagining of the original game, the shooter has been remade in a modern engine with updated features, visuals, and more. Contrary to initial speculation, Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t seem too intensive to run and one YouTuber has proved it. While the minimum requirements demand a GTX 960 or RX 470, YouTuber RandomGaminginHD pushed this to the extreme by testing the game with no GPU. In a surprising show of optimization, the game ran fairly well considering it was running on nothing but onboard graphics. Here’s what fans can expect when running this game on weaker hardware.

Modern Warfare 2 PC shown to get 45-60 fps on certain integrated graphics setups

To see how low Modern Warfare 2 could go, the YouTuber tested three different setups without a GPU:

Intel Core I3 12300 & UHD 730 iGPU

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G & Radeon iGPU

AMD Athlon 3000G & Vega 3 iGPU

Taking advantage of the multiple upscaling technologies available and a few optimized settings, the YouTuber managed to attain 40-60 FPS averages based on the setup. Although promising, a true test of playability in FPS games is the 1% and 0.1% lows. While high average framerates are great, stuttering and improper frame pacing can leave an FPS game crippled. With the Ryzen 7 5700G, the 0.1% lows were only at 37 FPS, a positive sign for iGPU users.

Unfortunately, Intel’s less powerful i3 12300 couldn’t keep up and posted 0.1% lows of 16 fps. While technically playable, players should note that the internal resolution for each setup was turned down and could be too blurry for some. Ultimately this boils down to personal preference and how low a resolution the player can tolerate. However, those with weaker systems that simply want to play the game may find this experience acceptable.

In other news, Modern Warfare 2 received backlash after it was discovered that Xbox and PC users couldn’t disable crossplay. This came to light after it was revealed that PlayStation users could disable crossplay without any issues. For Xbox, fans will have to use a system-level workaround to disable crossplay. PC users, on the other hand, have absolutely no choice but to play with crossplay enabled. Activision is yet to comment on the state of crossplay across platforms.