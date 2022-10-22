KRU Mazino joins Leviatán as teams prepare to get more unrestricted free agents from different regions to build their team for VCT 2023.

Teams who have qualified for VCT 2023 are looking for better talent to complement their existing team members. A great example of this is C9 acquiring Zellsis and Yay. C9 was already a competitive team, but with the acquisition of these two fraggers, the team has gone from good to better.

We will know if they are the best when they compete with other teams on the list. Leviatán has qualified for VCT 2023 due to their reliability as a team. They will also retain some of their members, including Tacolilla and kiNgg. Both are solid players, and with an anchor like Mazino, Leviatán is bound to be a formidable team.

KRU Mazino to Join Leviatán



Now that Mazino has joined Leviatán, they can use him to better their strategy and make the team plays better. Mazino had a lot of success when he was playing with Kru. They managed to beat Sentinels during their prime and got to the upper brackets. A lot of the credit for that win goes to Mazino as well.

Leviatán already is a strong team; they just lag coordination and star power. With Mazino, they have acquired a suitable controller/initiator and will have a lot of room to improve their gameplay. Mazino deserves a lot of credit; he helped his team set up bomb plants and good defensive barriers while in Kru.

Although Leviatan has competed in VCT tournaments before, their presence was always underwhelming due to other star-powered players and teams. Now, they can have star power and individual skills. Their mechanical prowess needs a little work, but this team is shaping up to be one of the challengers for the throne of The Americas.

Leviatán did beat KRU in Masters: Copenhagen, which is a sign that they have the potential to be the best team in their region.

