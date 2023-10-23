BMF Justin Gaethje Wants to Test the ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov’ in Islam Makhachev Post UFC 294 Victory

UFC 294 witnessed an absolute spectacular show at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as Islam Makhachev defeated Alexander Volkanovski in the lightweight title rematch. He knocked ‘The Great’ down with a head kick in the first round and finished with strikes retaining his title. But as Makhachev won, the top lightweight contenders are now eyeing to fight him in inside the octagon to prove their supremacy. One of them is the current BMF champion Justin Gaethje. During his conversation with ESPN MMA, he not only expressed his desire to fight the lightweight champion but also said that he wanted to test if he was the same as Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both the Dagestani fighters share a solid relationship with each as they started training under the guidance of Nurmagomedov’s father. Nurmagomedov went on to become the UFC lightweight champion. He further trained Makhachev who later went on to conquer the lightweight champion taking their legacy forward. Thus, people often compare both these fighters with each other.

Justin Gaethje eyes to fight Islam Makhachev and compares him with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Justin Gaethje during his recent conversation with ESPN MMA expressed his take on why he should be fighting ‘Borz’ next. He said,

“I mean, Charles Oliveira is ahead of me, but he already lost to Makhachev. I have not fought Makhachev. It’s a fresh matchup, a new matchup, and I think that’s what the fans are looking for.” (2:36 – 2:52)

‘The Highlight’ during the same conversation, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. He mentioned his previous statements where he had said that Makhachev was not on Nurmagomedov’s level. But the BMF champion this time added that the two Dagestani maybe on the same level and he wanted to figure it out.

“I have said he is not Khabib but I think he might be, so I just want to go out there and figure it out.” (2:57 – 3:02)

Gaethje further expressed that Makhachev would be able to dominate Charles Oliveira the same way he did to Alexander Volkanovski in the rematch.

“I think [Makhachev] would have beaten Oliveira just the same [as Volkanovski].” (2:50 – 2:52)

Thus, ‘The Highlight’ claimed that Makhachev vs. Gaethje is the fight that fans are keenly hoping to happen next. One of the reasons why Gaethje wants this fight so bad could be because he is looking forward to avenging his loss that he suffered at UFC 254 against ‘The Eagle’.

Who could be Islam Makhachev’s next potential opponent?

During a post-fight conference on being asked about Makhachev’s next potential opponent, the UFC President expressed Charles Oliveira to be the next in line. As per White, Oliveira had to pull out from the scheduled fight at UFC 294 due to an injury, so he does deserve another chance for a comeback. Another one in the line is Justin Gaethje who is the #2 ranked fighter in the 155-pound rankings.

Moreover, a lot also depends on Islam Makhachev and if he decides to move up to another division. He has previously expressed his interest in fighting Colby Covington or Leon Edwards post UFC 296 and move up to the welterweight division.

As Justin Gaethje and Colby Covington have shown their desire to face the reigning lightweight champion, the desire however comes with a challenge. Any fighter stepping up next will have to test the legacy of the two Dagestani fighters who share a close relationship.