$250 Million Tom Brady Completes a Whopping 57 Miles Of Passing Yards In His NFL Career

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play at the line against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Many people consider Tom Brady as the best quarterback to ever play the game. Nearly all of the essential quarterback records, such as passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, and games started, are held by Brady.

Tom Brady is running out of records to break. pic.twitter.com/jZvro3uYXt — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 24, 2021

He never had a losing season and leads the NFL in career quarterback victories, regular season quarterback victories, playoff quarterback victories, and Super Bowl MVP awards. He is also the only Super Bowl MVP to play for two different teams.

The $250 Million worth QB also holds the records for the most Pro Bowl selections and the first unanimous MVP award in NFL history. Because he is the only quarterback to win the Super Bowl trophy in three different decades, Brady is renowned for his long-term success. He is the oldest NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP. Moreover, In the NFL, only Brady has been chosen for two All-Decade teams.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention

Tom Brady’s one of the most fascinating records

Among all of his incredible records, one of the most bizarre ones is that he has more than 100,000 passing yards. If we cut it down to exact numbers, the figure is 100,374 yards, which is nearly 57 miles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

Brady has 97,569 career passing yards, including 84,520 in the regular season and 13,049 in the postseason, as of the 2022 season. Tom currently averages seven passing yards or more per pass in both regular season and postseason games.

Brady set a postseason record for passing yards with 13,049 yards, which leads all NFL quarterbacks. In Super Bowl LII, he also set the record for the most passing yards in a single postseason game with 505 yards. Brady leads all quarterbacks in the Super Bowl in passing yards with 3039. The clutch quarterback rarely lets a pass go to waste and has exceptional game awareness.

On October 3, 2021, Brady made history by beating his former team, the New England Patriots. Brady passed Drew Brees to become the NFL quarterback with the most passing yards overall.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday