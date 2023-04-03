A Brief History of April Fools Minecraft Updates! A Top 5 Appreciation Post!

Mojang is an expert developer who has gone above and beyond to put Minecraft where it is today. Part of the reason why is that they take efforts to promote the game and put in new content even when it doesn’t need it. A lot of other developers would be fine just tweeting out April Fools but not Mojang. Here is a list of the Top 5 April Fools Updates from Mojang.

Mars Effect, Minecraft 2.0, and more on April Fools Minecraft Updates!

#5 – Love and Hugs – 2015

We think this was aimed at the Valentine community. Way back in 2015, Mojang released an April Fool update in which clouds and particle effects were changed to the shape of hearts. There was a love meter in the update and mobs were behaving quite differently than usual. After your love meter gets full, you can play a Minesweeper-like game. It also added multiple potions and other items.

#4 – The Vote Update – 2023

The most recent April Fools update makes its way to this list. The Vote Update had a lot of interesting modifications, potions, and most importantly Voting! There was also the Moon Dimension which was added with this update along with a mob called Racing. The voting system also gives buffs according to what you select and vote for.

#3 – The Trendy Update – 2016

If you are a tech person then you will have loved this update. In 2016, Mojang added a variety of tech marvels to the game such as smartwatches, a VR headset, USB adapters, and ankle monitors. It allowed the players to try out every single item in the game which was far from something Mojang actually wants in the game. Minecraft has an Elder Scrolls Skyrim Type Medieval art style, this update completely changed that foundation.

#2 – Minecraft 2.0 – 2013

Minecraft 2.0 is a huge update because the things that were introduced in this update later became part of the game officially. Some of the things include coal and the horse mob. A lot of the game’s features were also changed when this update hit the systems. Diamond-laying chickens, a wither boss, different modes, and strange features were the most identifiable part of this game. Tinted glass which was introduced in this update later became a part of this game.

#1 – Mars Effect – 2012

This is when Minecraft went full-on FPS mode. This nod to Bioware’s Mass Effect games was one of the best April Fool’s pranks of all time. Eventually, this was supposed to be a separate entity on its own but it was scrapped due to copyright issues. It is a shame we could not see one of the best games being recreated inside Minecraft.

What did you think of this list? What is your favorite April Fool’s update? Let’s discuss! For more Minecraft content, click here!