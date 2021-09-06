Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole make AEW Debut at ALL OUT. The two have long been rumored to be heading to the Tony Khan led promotion.

There had been weeks and weeks of speculation regarding Daniel Bryan’s AEW debut leading up to ALL OUT. His WWE contract ran out earlier this year around late April/early May after he chose not to re-sign with the company. The same happened with Adam Cole who recently became a free agent.

The two finally made their AEW debut together after Kenny Omega overcame Christian Cage in the main event and then cut a promo about how anybody that could beat him was either dead, retired, or not in AEW. Suddenly the lights went out and out came two names that many have long been waiting for.

Omega’s promo was interrupted by Adam Cole who got in the ring to face-off with Omega. However, instead of squaring off with the AEW World Champion he quickly superkicked Jungle Boy (who had come down to help Christian during a post-match beatdown).



Cole then announced that The Elite was the most dominant group in pro wrestling before Daniel Bryan’s music hit. He came out as Bryan Danielson and teamed up with Jurassic Express and Christian against The Elite (with Omega running out of the ring).

The home of professional wrestling is All Elite Wrestling!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/ysee0Ymz0h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021



Danielson then capped off the night with a promo after the pay per view.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, he took the microphone and spoke about the reasons why he left WWE and joined AEW. He said that he loved working in WWE and was grateful, but still left. The reasons were the talent, especially the ones who came from day 1. He wanted fans to thank day one AEW stars for enticing former WWE names over. The second reason he gave was the AEW fan base.

Daniel Bryan says he loved working in WWE and was grateful, but still left. The reasons why were the talent, especially the ones who came from day 1. He wants fans to thank day one AEW stars for enticing former WWE names over. He says the second reason is the AEW fan base — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 6, 2021



The third and final reason given was that he was a wrestler and he was here to wrestle.

Bryan Danielson says the third reason he came to AEW is because he’s a wrestler, and is “here to goddamn wrestle” — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 6, 2021



