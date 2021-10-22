Nickmercs MFAM Gauntlet $50,000 Tournament returns for Apex Legends

FaZe Nickmercs launches the MFAM Gauntlet tournament for Apex Legends players, with $50,000 up for grabs.

Nicholas Kolcheff also known as Nickmercs, is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and Co-Owner for FaZe Clan. He is also famous for being the leader of the MFAM Gaming Community.

MFAM is the group consisting of Nickmerc’s loyal fans, where M stands for “mercs” and FAM stands for “Family”. Till now MFAM hosted many Warzones tournaments and the fan-favourite MFAM BBQ. Now, Nickmerc introduces MFAM to Apex Legends with the Gauntlet tournament.

Good afternoon ☀️ It’s OFFICIAL! 🎯 MFAM Gauntlet returns on Apex Legends! $50,000 up for grabs! 2 qualifiers then the big beefer! We’ll talk about it on the stream, LETS GET IT BABY! See ya in derrr 🤠https://t.co/Etk8WeG3Wa #MFAM | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/coWyIqOg89 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) October 20, 2021

Also Read: “Aim Assists just locks you on”: Dr DisRespect Rages after Dying to 100 Thieves Tommey

Nickmercs MFAM Gautnlet Tounament Details

Schedule

The whole tournament is divided into 3 parts Qualifiers 1, Qualifiers 2, and the Main Event. The timing for each event is as follows:

Qualifiers 1: Friday, October 22nd, 1:00 pm PT

Friday, October 22nd, 1:00 pm PT Qualifiers 2: Friday, October 29th, 1:00 pm PT

Friday, October 29th, 1:00 pm PT Main Event: Monday, November 1st

Prizes

Each part of the tournament has prize money. The prize pool for Qualifiers 1 and 2 is $10,000. and the Prize pool for the Main Event is $30,000.

In the qualifiers, the top 10 teams will earn prize money. And the top two teams from each group will qualify for the main event.

How to enter

The enter the tournament, the following criteria are to be fulfilled.

Players should be in Nickmercs chat on the day of the tournament.

80 Team Captains will be selected; each Captain should have 2 players ready for their team.

All 3 players should have subscriptions to Nickmercs on Twitch.

To learn more on MFAM Gauntlet Apex Legends Tournament, visit their official site.

And watch Nickmercs live on Twitch.

Also read: Valkyrae has removed any mention of 100Thieves and RFLCT