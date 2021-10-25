Storm Point, Ash, C.A.R. SMG: Take a look at all things coming in Apex Legends Season 11 Escape

Take a look at all the upcoming items in Apex Legends’ News season Escape, going live on November 2nd, 2021.

Apex Legends is EA and Respawn Entertainments brainchild, a Free to play battle royal-hero shooter. This game made a huge sensation among the battle royal and the FPS players, as the game is very chaotic, fun, and challenging at the same time.

Since starting on February 4th, 2019, Apex did not disappoint its hype. Apex Legends surpassed 25 million players by the end of its first week, and 50 million within its first month. By April 2021, it had approximately 100 million players.

Things to look forward to in Apex Legends Escape

Here are some of the items, which are set to release in Apex Legends Season 11.

New Map, Storm Point

The Legends are taking a vacation and they’re ready for some fun in the sun…or at least, they think they are. Plan your getaway when Apex Legends: Escape launches November 2. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/vMVXm1H08w — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 21, 2021

Storm Point is the new addition to the apex legends map pool. This map consists of beautiful calming scenery. It gives the vibes of a vacation destination.

At the same time, deadly creatures such as Spiders, Prowlers and many more inhabit the environment. Making the map more exciting and helping keep players on their toes.

New Agent, Ash

Ash’s problems are all in her head…but that’s the most dangerous place they could be 🐀 pic.twitter.com/uJEWZbHior — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 18, 2021

Ash is the embodiment of the cold, perfectionistic, power-hungry side of Dr Reid. Dr Ashleigh Reid is a brilliant scientist who learned early that the only person who was going to look out for her was herself.

But, when her lab self destructed, she was presumed dead. But, in fact, she was alive, but the only part of her body that worked was her brain.

Eventually, her brain was put in a simulacrum shell. But in the process, she lost years of memories, and the trauma of her “death” caused her personality to fracture. This event leads to the birth of “Ash”.

Her Abilities are:

New Gun, C.A.R. SMG

C.A.R. SMG is the concept taken from the mother game, Respawn’s Titanfall. The description for C.A.R. reads “A flexible weapon, the C.A.R. SMG is the gun for when you’re ready to take a stand and become the last Legend still standing”.

New Battle pass

Experience the beauty and danger of Storm Point, compete as a new Legend, and take aim with the C.A.R. SMG in Apex Legends: Escape — coming November 2 🌴 pic.twitter.com/lc52Dgx1iO — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 25, 2021

With the upcoming season, one other thing to look forward to is the brand new BattelPass. The pass includes skins of Legends such as Mirage, Revenant Caustic, and many more. Season 11 battle pass also introduces the new Prowler.

The New Season of Apex Legends is set to release on November 2nd, 2021.

