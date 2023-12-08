Baldur’s Gate 3 Walks Away With 6 Awards including GOTY at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 finally concluded after revealing Baldur’s Gate 3 as The Game of the Year. However, this is not the only award the game has received at the show. As a matter of fact, BG3 managed to secure a total of 6 awards at TGA 2023 which is commendable for an RPG. Here are all the awards that were received by Larian Studio’s title:

Best Performance (Neil Newbon)

Best Community Support

Best Roleplaying Game

Best Multiplayer

Players’ Voice

Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3 got a lot of attention in 2023 among gamers for being an RPG that gives a full-on experience. While most games in the industry lean towards extending game experiences through DLCs, Larian Studios did otherwise. The dedication towards Baldur’s Gate 3 is something that was appreciated by fans worldwide.

The Game Awards 2023 proved the fact that fans were right about their judgment. Due to Larian Studio’s dedication to the game, many developers from other studios criticized them for it. However, they eventually proved that dedication and hard-work were the way to go as BG3 packed 6 awards at The Game Awards.

To me, all the awards were well deserved by BG3 at The Game Awards 2023. So, congratulations to the developers and their creation for bagging such achievements at the notable stage.

Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 was also announced at The Game Awards 2023

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 has been enjoying immense success, Xbox players have been left out for a long time. Yet, as promised, Larian Studios has finally released the game for Xbox and announced the same at TGA 2023. However, this version of the game doesn’t have a split-screen co-op option and doesn’t work on the Series S console.

On the brighter side, Larian Studios has revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow cross-save with the Steam version, which is a plus. Sadly, PlayStation 5 users won’t be able to do the same, but maybe the developers could make it work in the future.



A physical deluxe edition of BG3 has also been announced and players can pre-order it now. This will be available for all supported platforms like PC, PS5, and Xbox.