Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Magic? 76ers Release Disappointing Availability Update for 7ft Star Center

Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant scorers in the league. Standing at 7ft, he is virtually taller than almost all players in the league and there are only a handful of players who can safely claim to be taller than the Philadelphia superstar. But unlike others his size, Joel Embiid is blessed with great agility.

Usually, bigs like Embiid are slow with a limited bag. But Joel is blessed with a diverse bag and is capable of swiftly executing various moves. He can post up, spin around on pivot, or pull up for quick jumpers from the mid-range.

It’s the versatility that makes him such a valuable player for the Philadelphia 96ers. Unfortunately, the Sixers will likely head to their next match-up without Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid is marked as Questionable

The Philadelphia 76ers have marked Joel Embiid as questionable for their upcoming game. For Philadelphia, who are on a 7-game winning streak, his absence should be cause for concern. But, the team’s current win-loss record proves that Philadelphia knows how to win even without Joel.

#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #OrlandoMagic with a sore left foot. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 29, 2023

However, this should not undermine the impact Embiid has on the team. He is after all an offensive force that defies logic. In fact, to say Joel Embiid is an offensive genius is no exaggeration.

The NBA has not seen a player of his size and ability in a very long time. Unlike the other bigs with deep bags, Embiid’s footwork is what sets him apart. The way he moves makes him so tough to guard. It’s as if Joel Embiid was blessed with everything a successful center can do and then he morphed his game to play like a guard.

With Orlando as their opponent for the upcoming game, James Harden and Co. will likely manage to win even without Embiid. Perhaps this is why Doc Rivers has marked him as questionable. He wants to rest Joel’s left foot soreness. The easy match-up is the perfect opportunity to rest his most valuable player.

Embiid is leading the league in scoring

This has proven to be a scorer’s season. 7 players are averaging over 30 points per game. However, Joel Embiid is still leading this extremely close race. He is currently averaging 33.8 points per game, just 0.8 points ahead of Luka Doncic.

However, Joel Embiid is also averaging 10 rebounds and 4.2 assists. If he can keep this up, not only will Embiid win his second MVP of the season but he will also make an undeniable case for the MVP race.

