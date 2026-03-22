Bengals Fans Aren’t Happy With Joe Burrow’s Performance at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Many of the NFL stars did not have a great day while facing Team USA at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Saturday. While it came as a surprise for the fans, it was not entirely a shock since the NFL players were getting their first taste of the flag game and the subtle intricacies that separate it from tackle football.

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One of the players who struggled quite a bit was Joe Burrow, who even threw a pick-six to Team USA at the beginning of their game. And Cincinnati Bengals fans are not happy with his display, even though his team beat Tom Brady’s squad.

One main reason for the ire is that there were several instances when Burrow could’ve gotten injured. He took several scary hits, including one when the team was losing 32-14 to Team USA. Midway through the second quarter, he caught a pass up the sideline before colliding with an opposition player and falling to the turf.

Burrow, while on the turf, held his hands out to the side, questioning the legality of the hit.

If I am a Bengals fan I am having a stroke watching Joe Burrow in this game pic.twitter.com/mZvcwCx6Wr — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) March 21, 2026

Eventually, Team USA crushed Burrow’s team, 39-16. But the talk coming out of the contest wasn’t the dominant performance. Instead, fans reacted to how Burrow was in harm’s way during the game.

There was another moment where Burrow had his pants pulled off by accident while he was stretching for the end zone.

O JOE BURROW PERDEU AS CALÇAS ️ pic.twitter.com/hEzMQnU2WX — Bengals Brasil (@CincyBengalsBR) March 22, 2026

Burrow also hit the deck again while playing Brady’s team. The fall looked nasty and scared Bengals fans.

Burrow is definitely risking himself lol pic.twitter.com/zexQw7caMe — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 21, 2026

Reacting to the clips, fans wondered how the Bengals allowed Burrow to do something like this.

“How are the Bengals allowing Burrow to do this??” one questioned. “Glad I don’t have to worry abt my QB getting hurt in a flag football game,” another added.

“If I were the Bengals I would be furious,” a third fan chimed in.

How are the Bengals allowing Burrow to do this??? — Tobonga (@divitto_kelly) March 22, 2026

The fans were understandably upset. It would’ve been terrible to see Burrow get injured during the offseason at a flag football game. This is a player who has dealt with two season-ending injuries in the past, along with a slew of other issues.

Talking about injuries, Rob Gronkowski pulled his hamstring after catching a successful two-point conversion pass from Brady. The former tight end is 36 and hasn’t played a down of football in five years. So he took a major risk playing in the contest.

Of course, Bengals fans reacting to Burrow’s knocks should understand that if the quarterback wants to do something fun with his offseason, he should be allowed to do that. And he didn’t get injured and looked like he had a good time.

So, all’s well that ends well, even though it was a loss. But hey, Burrow and his team, Brady and Co., too, lost to Team USA, the world champions.