Odell Beckham Jr. Hints Fans of a Possible Move to Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs

After sitting out the entire 2022 season due to an ACL injury, Odell Beckham Jr. found his new home in Baltimore. But it didn’t end like he had imagined — getting to start just six games out of 14 he played, where the star wideout managed to tally only three touchdowns. His postseason performance was subpar as well, eventually leading to the Ravens giving him the boot after the new league began. Now, the star wideout is looking for a new home, with the last two options coming down to, or at least according to pundits, being the Dolphins and the Chiefs. However, according to his social media presence, fans are highly confident that OBJ is probably landing in the barbeque hotspot instead of Miami.

The former Rams wideout recently took to Patrick Mahomes’ workout video and commented, “Boyyy u was getttjn grooovy huh @patrickmahomes,” which instantly sparked all sorts of reactions from the Chiefs Nation, and rightfully so. Why would the NFL’s most-followed athlete on Instagram get out of his way and joke around in Mahomes’ comment section? And it’s also not the only instance he has been spotted interacting with Chiefs’ athletes.

This time, Odell Beckham Jr., while reacting to Rashee Rice’s post featuring a carousel of pictures, wrote: “POPPPPP ITTT DENNNNN,” followed by three fire emojis. Take a look:

Fans, at this point, are more than confirmed that OBJ wishes to join Patrick Mahomes and co. But it gets a bit trickier since the Chiefs have already bolstered their receiving corps by signing Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown. And it’s not like OBJ’s projected salary is a walk in the park.

The Chiefs Can Sign Odell Beckham Jr., but It’ll Cost Over $10 Million

As per Spotrac, the Super Bowl-winning receiver is projected to sign a one-year, $11.9 million deal. The Chiefs had to even restructure their star QB’s contract in the offseason in order for them to make space for other signings; therefore, it’s highly likely for the club to agree to a deal that high.

OBJ isn’t getting any younger, and we all know how his $15 million deal with the Ravens ended. Therefore, the only logical step that Beckham can take is to agree to a pay cut. Perhaps joining the Chiefs will reposition him as the standout player he is, but it will come with a price.

It’s also worth mentioning that Ari Meirov recently reported that the Dolphins have made an offer to Odell. However, the discussions are currently ongoing, so it’s safe to presume that the Tua Tagovailoa-led team isn’t agreeing to pay him north of $10 million. They already have two stellar receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, both of whom will go into the 2024 season on the back of a 1000+ yard season. Recruiting a 31-year-old receiver, who has arguably lost his touch; just doesn’t make sense.