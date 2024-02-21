49ers Stars Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk Spend Vacation Time Outside USA With Their Significant Others

The San Francisco 49ers had a superb season, which led to a difficult Super Bowl defeat against the Chiefs. After taking the blow, several 49ers chose to blow off the steam with a getaway alongside their significant others. Just a week following the big game, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk were spotted vacationing outside the USA.

Photos of their beachside escapades in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, emerged with players and WAGS enjoying under the sun. McCaffrey with fiancée Olivia Culpo, Kittle and Claire, and Juszczyk alongside wife Kristin, were captured soaking up the beach vibes. Notably, NFL legend Peyton Manning was also seen mingling with the group at the resort.

Christian McCaffrey, the offensive hero this season, donned dark green trunks. Olivia Culpo sported a cream-colored string bikini, and Juszczyk opted for a simple red bathing suit. Additionally, Kittle, recognizable with his signature man bun, rocked a blue swimsuit while Claire sported a peach bikini as she waded into the chilly Pacific Ocean.

Adding a touch of fun to their getaway, the ladies starred in a playful TikTok video about their post-Super Bowl emotions. Despite the loss, they expressed hope for their husbands via a viral voiceover. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy is preparing for a significant milestone, with plans to tie the knot in March, marking another chapter off the field for the NFL players.

Kristin Juszczyk Shares Glimpses Alongside Kyle Juszczyk and 49ers’ WAGS

Kristin Juszczyk who gained immense fame for her remarkable designs in the NFL sphere, recently treated fans to a peek into the 49ers’ post-Super Bowl retreat. Sharing snapshots from their Mexican getaway on her Instagram stories, Kristin also posted two new photos.

One of the posts captured Kristin as well as her husband, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk beaming with joy. Reflecting on their time in Mexico, she mentioned deliberately disconnected for a few days. She also admitted to experiencing “sewing withdrawals,” which made it her thoughtfulness for her design even amidst leisure.

In one image, Kristin shared a black-and-white snapshot featuring herself alongside Olivia Culpo and Claire Kittle. Captioning the photo, she humorously remarked, “The only girls pic that was taken,” offering a lighthearted glimpse into their time together.

These candid glimpses provide a delightful insight into the close-knit 49ers’ extended family for Kyle Juszczyk and his wife. Now as they unwind from the pressures of the football postseason, the trip could bring more hope for the 49ers and Juszczyk’s budding merchandise.