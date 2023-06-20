Best Armor Trims to Use in Minecraft Update 1.20

Armor Trims are the newest addition to the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. Although, they do not have any buffs on your character. They are just cosmetic but will help you stand out. That is why armor trims are so important in Minecraft.

Due to the customization options of the game, there are many things you can do with the recently introduced Armor Trims. You can color them using different materials to suit your style and color each armor part into a different version.

Currently, there are 16 different options you can utilize to change how your armor segments appear in the game. Although, as is the nature of competition, some trims are better than others. Let us look at the top 10 armor trims in Minecraft update 1.20.

What are the Best Looking Armor Trims in Minecraft?

As we mentioned earlier, The armor trims in Minecraft are purely cosmetic and have no actual value besides looking good. However, you still have to impress people in the multiplayer of the game, which is why it is essential to know the best-looking ones.

Now each different armor trim has a unique way in which it can be found. That is why it might take a while to see all of them. Although some of them are grouped, that is an added bonus that will reduce the time consumed.

(Note: We are displaying the armor trims in Black and White so you can distinguish the exact design from one armor to the next)

10. Wild

This is a minimalistic armor trim, which makes it unique and worth searching for. The Wild armor trim can be found by exploring Jungle Temples within Jungle Biomes. Inside those Temples, be on the lookout for loot chests.

There is a 33% chance of you finding a Wild armor trim inside those chests. The visual appeal of these armor trims is excellent, as they have L-shaped lines on the sleeves and a V on the chest.

9. Sentry

The Sentry one is the easiest to find and has one of the most exciting designs out of all armor trims. It has a crosshair-shaped chest plate with the boots and sleeves having thick straight lines. It is a relatively clean armor trim which is the simplest to get in the game.

To get this armor plate, go to a Pillager Outpost and search for loot chests. With luck, you will get Sentry armor trims in no time.

8. Silence

Mojang gave us this armor trim after most of the trims were released in a snapshot. This armor’s intricate detailing and design undeniably make it the most complex one among all the armor trims in the game.

You can find this armor by venturing to an ancient city and looting chests. The chances of finding a trim are low; thus, it could take several tries.

7. Coast

This simple and minimalistic design has clean and subtle lines in each section of the armor. Search around the sea to find shipwrecks. This armor trim has a coastal theme with a design that will suit any combination of armor.

It has an 11.1% of appearing inside shipwreck loot chests. The sleeve and chest designs are pretty impressive.

6. Rib

The latest update shows that the Rib is one of the players’ most preferred armor trims. The cracky design extends from the sleeves to the chest plate. The design is liberating and goes well with any armor trim mentioned in this list.

You can find the Rib armor trim in the Nether Forest chests. However, the possibility of finding one will be 4.8%, so get ready to grind.

5. Vex

The Vex armor trim is inspired by the mob called Vex itself, which stands out in the game. The helmet of the armor trim resembles the eyes of a Vex. The body and the boots resemble the robe of an Evoker.

Venture over to the Woodland Mansion to find this armor set in the Loot chests of this place. The mansion is filled with Pillagers, so ensure you carry good weapons.

4. Tide

If you want something made by Aztec folks, there is nothing better than this. There are a lot of armor trims you can find by venturing toward the ocean, and this is one of them. In addition, this armor trim is found by exploring an Ocean Monument, which has some good loot.

It has beautiful angular lines that combine near the sleeves, boots, and chest plates. We recommend painting the trims blue to nail home the nautical feel.

3. Spire

This is one of the most difficult ones to find, which is partly why it is ranked so high on this list. The Spire armor trims can only be found in the End Cities; you need advanced equipment and weapons.

But if you are up to the task, this armor trim is worth going through all the atrocities. The sleeves and boots have a chessboard-like pattern, making them unique and beautiful when you experiment with colors.

2. Dune

Given the name of the armor, there is only one place you can find it; the desert. However, you won’t just see them lying around once you enter the biome. You must venture to the Desert Temples and search the loot chests there.

You must search four or more chests at any given time to find these armor trims. The simplicity of this armor trim is what makes it the best. There is a small square in the center of the piece, while the rest of the parts have curved lines.

1. Eye

The best armor trim in the game so far is the Eye trim. The chest plate is the most attractive part of this armor trim, as it has a massive eye in the middle, making you feel like a superhero. The eye looks like the Eye of the Ender.

You can find this armor in the Strongholds of the Overworld. You can find lots of chests there, search them and see if you luck out.

Those are all the armor trims we recommend getting in the game. For more Minecraft content, click here.