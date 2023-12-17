EA FC 24 Dribbling Sensation Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

Amidst the hype of the UEFA Team of the Group Stage promo, EA FC 24 has released the new Dribbling Sensation Evolution. This has no connection to the newly introduced promo. However, fans will get access to amazing cards like those in the TOTGS series.

The new Dribbling Sensation is also a free Evolution and has access to a large range of players. So, fans need to choose the correct card for this Evolution. Well, here we are with everything that would need to know about it so you don’t ruin an amazing stat boost.

Requirements for Dribbling Sensation Evolution

Like every Evolution available in EA FC 24, Dribbling Sensation also has a set of requirements to prevent players from creating absurd and overpowered cards. But the developers have kept the requirements simple for this Evolution.

Overall: Maximum 84-rated

Pace: Maximum 84-rated

Shooting: Minimum 71-rated

Dribbling: Maximum 83-rated

Physical: Maximum 84-rated

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

After selecting the card the card players want to evolve, they must complete certain tasks. For this Dribbling Sensation Evolution, fans have two levels of tasks to complete.

Level 1 Challenge

Win a Squad Battle match by at least two goals using the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Moreover, fans can also complete this task via Rivals or Championship matches.

Level 2 Challenge

What are the rewards for this Evolution?

Now that we know about the requirements and the tasks, we should take a look at the rewards for which fans would be participating in this Evolution. They would receive some amazing stat boost and a new Playstyle. But as there are two Levels, fans would get two sets of Rewards.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +2

Physical +2

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +2

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +3

Press Proven Playstyle



What cards should they choose for Dribbling Sensation?

There is a huge pool of cards available for this Evolution, as the requirements are quite lenient for it. But we have selected the top five Ultimate Team cards that one should select for this Dribbling Sensation Evolution.

Reece James Rare Gold (84-rated RB)

Teddy Teuma Trailblazers (84-rated CM)

Rodrigo Javier De Paul Rare Gold (84-rated CM)

Adrien Rabiot Rare Gold (84-rated CM)

Lorenzo Pellegrini Rare Gold (83-rated CAM)

These are our top five picks for this Evolution, and they could differ from your choices. That’s all fans should know about this new EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Evolution.