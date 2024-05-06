4-Time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler Shares 3 Basic Routines Anyone Can Follow to Kickstart Their Fitness Journey

Starting the fitness journey might be challenging for newcomers. A novice’s head is filled with a variety of thoughts, including their diet and overall training regimen. To guide these newcomers, Jay Cutler has given three basic ideas in his Jay Mail that will help an individual get started on their fitness path with ease.

The 50-year-old answers the question, “Do You Obsessed Over the Wrong Things?” In terms of obsession, Cutler had his fair share of it while competing on stage. However, he never sought to push himself too hard, as this may be detrimental to his mental and physical health.

The four-time Mr. Olympia reveals that an individual does not need to be so concerned about their training or nutrition plan. Overthinking has never been helpful for anyone, so keeping to the basics is always a better alternative.

This approach will assist an individual in doing things right in a suitable and gradual manner, allowing them to go on to more challenging tasks. The 50-year-old also gives three simple recommendations to help his fans get started:

–According to Cutler, an individual should focus on volume training during a four-week period. On the fourth week, they can deload or lessen the intensity of their workouts and repeat the cycle.

–He then emphasizes saying to eat every 3–4 hours with high-quality food in sufficient quantity. This will assist in determining the basic requirements before proceeding with the advanced dietary regimens.

–The four-time Mr. Olympia advocates taking a ‘zig-zag approach’ to carbohydrate consumption. This should also be based on their preferred training style and body composition. He is convinced that his followers will reap the many benefits of this diet because he has discovered them himself.

After explaining the essential processes to follow, the former bodybuilder concludes his Jay Mail with a confident message for his legion of fans:

“You’ve got to get the basics first, stop over thinking it!”

The Quad Stomp has always extended a helping hand to his supporters who aspire to have a healthy physique. However, Cutler’s training routine was extremely demanding, necessitating the consumption of an excessive number of calories per day. The former bodybuilder also ate junk food to get the necessary calories, but he will not promote it to his fans.

Jay Cutler unveils the secret behind dirty calories

When someone eats junk food, they usually ingest a lot of dirty calories. Jay Cutler is known to be a fan of burgers and fries, which contain approximately 1000 calories per meal. Some photos of him from FLEX Magazine devouring these things during his heyday have gone viral.

While his fans may believe otherwise, the four-time Mr. Olympia claims there was a reason he ate like a monster. During his prime, he wanted to defeat bodybuilders like Ronnie Coleman on the stage of Mr. Olympia, and only those extra calories could help him gain more mass.

However, Cutler only ate these things after following a proper diet that did not interfere with his training regimen. He does advocate ‘dirty calories’ for his lean followers who wish to gain weight. The Quad Stomp even suggests a healthier option in which an individual can cook organically produced burgers and homemade fries.