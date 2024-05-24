Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Concern Over Microplastics Causing Cardiovascular Diseases

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

The fitness industry has delved into research on microplastics lately. Many scientists believe that these fragments can be discovered in human bloodstreams and act as catalysts for a variety of cardiovascular disorders. This assertion was also made by Arnold Schwarzenegger in his recent newsletter, as the bodybuilding legend expressed concern about it.

The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the European Chemicals Agency define microplastics as bits of any type of plastic that are often smaller than 5 mm in length.

And, as human beings are frequently exposed to these fragments, the Austrian Oak advises his ‘village’ members to be better safe than sorry:

“A recent study found that people with higher levels of microplastics in their blood were 4.5 times more likely to suffer from heart attack, stroke, or death.”

Cardiovascular problems are already extremely common in the United States, and the former bodybuilder has expressed alarm about them. However, now that the condition has a new catalyst, he is even more concerned, as microplastics are extremely frequent on a daily basis.

Plastic, like all other materials, degrades naturally over time. Because of this tendency, plastic food containers, bags, beverage bottles, and many other items leave these fragments, which, once in the bloodstream, pose a major issue, as the Austrian Oak states:

“Those with microplastics and nanoparticles in their plaque had a 353 percent higher risk of cardiovascular health issues, even when considering cardiovascular risk factors.”

Aside from expressing his concerns about microplastics, the 76-year-old also presented his ‘village’ with a few options to combat this. Because plastics are commonly used in everyday things, he recommends utilizing alternate materials. Arnold advocates avoiding the use of plastic containers, cutting boards, and bottles, as well as microwaving plastic utensils.

Anything that increases the risk of cardiovascular disease should be avoided, and the former bodybuilder has also identified foods that protect against this illness.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Benefits of Fibers

While the fitness industry highly values protein, Arnold Schwarzenegger identifies fibers as the ultimate option for reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The former bodybuilder described an analysis of 185 research studies that found that a high-fiber diet decreased the risk of diabetes and coronary heart disease by 20% and 30%, respectively.

While the average person consumes approximately 15 grams of fiber per day, the Austrian Oak advises his ‘village’ members to boost this to 30-35 grams per day. He recommends fruits such as berries, avocados, pear, oranges, bananas, kiwi, and mango to get enough fiber in an individual’s diet. In addition to fruits, the Terminator star recommends broccoli, asparagus, artichokes, squash, kale, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, and edamame.