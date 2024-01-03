Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals a 2-Step Trick That Helps Reduce Cravings for Junk Food When Stressed

Oct 28, 2007; San Diego, CA, USA; California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauds for the San Diego police and fire fighters during a ceremony before the Houston Texans-San Diego Chargers game at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Stan Liu

Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2023, started his free daily newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, with the vision of helping as many people as possible stay healthy. And just in a year, he has 600,000 village members (as he likes to say) in his community. Continuing his mission this year, Arnold brings relevant and science-backed information to help his village. In an edition titled ‘How to Stop Stress Eating,’ the former bodybuilder writes about a 2-step technique that can help reduce cravings if one is stress-eating.

It is now a rather well-known fact that stress can lead to eating more food. And the food that one craves is usually unhealthy. Grabbing a cookie or munching on a bag of chips gives relief at that time because they release chemicals in the brain that make one feel better. But these junk foods have a lot of fat and sugar. And overconsumption of such food can, in the long run, cause multiple health problems.

With the help of a study, the Austrian Oak mentioned that this problem has a simple solution. He wrote about how a straightforward technique can help one’s brain crave more healthy foods under stress.

“You can train your brain to crave healthier options and reduce your stress at the same time.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger mentions that the scientists in the study used Pavlovian conditioning to get to this solution. The participants of the study performed a six-minute-long relaxation technique.

While the participants were doing this, they were asked to eat a piece of fruit at nearly the fifth minute. Another interesting finding was that eating only fruit also helped reduce anxiety.

“By training the mind to associate the two actions, the participants saw that eating fruit alone (without the relaxation technique) reduced stress and anxiety.”

The participants in the study did this once per day for a week and then saw a difference. Doing the 2-step technique helped the participants reduce stress, resulting in less stress eating.

Arnold Schwarzenegger asks his village members to do the 6-minute relaxation technique whenever under stress

The technique mentioned by the seven-time Olympia is called progressive muscle relaxation. In this, one needs to tense every muscle of the body and then gradually let go of the tension and relax.

The Austrian Oak requests his followers to follow this 2-step technique whenever they feel they are under severe stress or anxiety. Arnold Schwarzenegger has been connected with his village since he started Arnold’s Pump Club. And with his interactive platform and science-backed studies, he is doing his bit to help people take care of their mental and physical health.