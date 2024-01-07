7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals How Short Breaks Can Help Maximize Work Efficiency

Oct 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger is all about being active and healthy. With a proven track record in three professions, it’s clear that Arnold knows the formula for success. This was only possible because he had kept his physical and mental health in check. And Schwarzenegger has recently shared a technique that could help you be more efficient and successful in your work.

Working long hours in any job can result in burnout, brain fog, fatigue, or creative block, leading to unsatisfactory outcomes. Providing a solution for the same, the Austrian Oak, in his newsletter, writes how taking short breaks after a few hours of work can help increase productivity.

“A recent study found that a 10-minute break every few hours increases work productivity… and boosts creativity.”

But how exactly does this work? Arnold writes that letting your mind wander is one of the best ways to spark creative and innovative thoughts. It ensures better imagination while also increasing focus.

Just like cars need regular fueling by moving off course, the human brain must also be recharged as the physical and mental faculties often tap out. So, to help increase work performance and engagement, strategic breaks throughout the day can do the trick and save you from burnout.

But how one spends these 10 minutes of break also plays a crucial role. Schwarzenegger notes that during this time, one should stay away from scrolling any social feed. Rather than helping, this drains mental energy, making one feel even more mentally exhausted.

“Avoid scrolling your social feed if you want the brain-boosting benefits. That activity is more mentally draining.”

So, what is the best way to take advantage of these 10 minutes? The Terminator actor notes that the break should involve activities like taking a walk outside, watching something funny, listening to music, or doing any activity that gives you joy.

Utilizing these 10 minutes of breaks properly can help one become much more efficient at work and give satisfactory results. And while taking breaks is important for a clear mind, regular exercise can help us have younger brains.

Arnold Schwarzenegger promotes regular exercise to improve brain health

In a previous edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, the former California governor wrote about how regularly exercising can keep the brain young. While citing a study that was done on 1400 senior citizens, it was found that people who were active for more than an hour a week had younger brains than those who were inactive. These people also had a lesser chance of having Alzheimer’s.

Arnold makes sure to equip his village with great, science-backed information to keep them healthy. So, doing a few things, like taking small breaks while working and doing regular exercise, can help numerous people stay mentally and physically fit.